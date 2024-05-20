Ranking Wisconsin football's 2024 schedule from hardest to easiest
It's never too early to ranking football-related things and since it's a bit of a down time in the college football world we figured we could take a look at the 2024 schedule and rank the games from hardest to easiest.
1. Oregon Ducks – Nov. 16
The Ducks are a preseason favorite to play in the College Football Playoff and perhaps win the national championship. This game will be played at Camp Randall, but it would've been much better playing Oregon early in the season before transfer quarterback Dillion Gabriel is fully comfortable in the Ducks' offense.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide – Sept. 14
Another one at home but against Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide in his first year after leading Washington to the national title game is no walk in the park. Alabama will be loaded like usual and DeBoer's offensive mind could turn quarterback Jalen Milroe into a dangerous weapon.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions – Oct. 26
Three home games ranking as the three hardest games on the schedule? Don't discount it because Penn State is another national powerhouse who promise to be really, really good. Drew Allar could wow in the Big Ten as one of the best quarterbacks, and Nick Singleton returning in the backfield is a big-time threat every time he touches the ball.
4. USC Trojans – Sept. 28
We finally get one on the road and its against the Trojans in the post-Caleb Williams era. Nobody knows how good USC will be, but going to Southern California for a team loaded with talent will be challenging.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes – Nov. 2
Iowa doesn't have its All-American punter, nor do they have first-round draft pick Cooper DeJean roaming the secondary and returning punts, but it's never easy going into Iowa City.
6. Minnesota Gophers – Nov. 30
The Gophers have presented a challenge under head coach P.J. Fleck and they might be sneaky good in 2024 with new quarterback Max Brosmer, who led the FCS in passing yards last season. If Brosmer is the pro-caliber QB some think he is, the Gophers could add a passing attack to balance what is always a potent ground game.
7. Northwestern Wildcats – Oct. 19
Tough road game against the Wildcats, who will be playing at a temporary stadium after Ryan Field was demolished and a new venue is under construction the next two years. David Braun is an awesome head coach and he'll make life tough on the Badgers in mid-October.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers – Nov. 23
If Dylan Raiola is the real deal as a five-star QB recruit, then Nebraska could make a big leap in the second year under former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights – Oct. 12
Don't be surprised if this game looks like it's ranked too low becauge Greg Schiano knows how to coach ball and he had the Scarlet Knights in the win column more often than not last season.
10. Purdue Boilermakers – Oct. 5
The Boilermakers are predicted to be among the bottomfeeders in the Big Ten and this one is at home.
11. Western Michigan – Aug. 31
No chance the Badgers lose at home in the season opener, right?
12. South Dakota – Sept. 7
The Coyotes won 10 games last season but this is step up in class and likely too much for them on the road.