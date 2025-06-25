Former Wisconsin Badgers running back has died
The University of Wisconsin and South Dakota State football programs each released statements on the death of running back Nate White.
White was 20 years old. He starred at Milwaukee Rufus King High School and was a four-star recruit by ESPN for the 2023 class. He had committed to the Badgers in May 2022 under former coach Paul Chryst and eventually signed that December as part of coach Luke Fickell's first recruiting class at Wisconsin.
"News of Nate White's tragic passing has been sad and difficult to comprehend for all of the Wisconsin Badger football family," Fickell said via social media.
"We remember Nate as a friend and teammate and we stand in support of Nate's family and loved ones."
White did not play in his two seasons with the Badgers, which included him transitioning to wide receiver during 2024 preseason camp. He eventually transferred to South Dakota State during the past winter offseason. A South Dakota State spokesperson confirmed that White was in Brookings, South Dakota, at the time of his death, which was reported earlier by BadgerExtra.
“Jackrabbit football is a brotherhood and today we are all hurting with the shocking news of the loss of Nate White,” South Dakota State coach Dan Jackson said via a release. “Nate impacted our program with his hard work, determination and overall positive spirit. We grieve with his family and will honor his memory throughout the upcoming season.”
Numerous former and current Badgers posted their reactions on Instagram stories earlier Wednesday prior to Wisconsin's and South Dakota State's statements:
- "this don't feel right bro," Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna wrote with two broken heart emojis. "Rest easy Nate dawg."
- "Broke my heart his morning. Rest Easy Nate," said former Wisconsin and current Eastern Illinois quarterback Cole LaCrue.
- "Rest up lil bro," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
- "Keep shining your light on us brudda," said former Wisconsin and current Connecticut quarterback Nick Evers. "See you soon twin."
“The South Dakota State University community is deeply saddened by the news of Nate White’s passing,” president Barry Dunn also said via a press release. “While Nate had not been on campus long, he was not only beloved by his teammates and coaches, but also by faculty and those who had the opportunity to get to know him. This is certainly a sad time for our campus, community and the thousands of Jackrabbits supporters across the state and nation. Our hearts and prayers are with Nate’s family, loved ones, teammates and anyone who knew him.”
