Key Wisconsin Badgers target to announce commitment Wednesday
The University of Wisconsin football program hopes to hear good news from a Texas edge rusher in the forthcoming days ahead.
Ben Duncum, a three-star recruit who plays for Austin Lake Travis in Texas, posted Monday that he plans to announce his commitment to a program at 1 p.m. Wednesday. He's one of several key defensive recruits to watch as the dead period takes effect until the end of July.
Duncum took an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 13-15, previously telling Wisconsin Badgers On SI that he "had a great time" in Madison.
Wisconsin currently does not have a true outside linebacker/edge rusher in its 2026 class after Carmelow Reed flipped to Mississippi earlier in the month. Duncum said the program envisions him playing its "jack" outside linebacker position, which he also described as essentially a strong-side defensive end.
"I'm probably at like 265, 270, 275 for heavy guys," Duncum said earlier this month. "280, depends on how you can run and stuff. So it's pretty much kind of like, you're gonna stand up a little bit, you're gonna put you in the dirt a little bit, and then you're gonna drop back a little bit.
"Obviously, stand up's gonna be your main spot. You're gonna stand up the most. Put that outside, set an edge, but they'll put you inside a little bit to rush the guards because the guards aren't as athletic and pretty easy to beat. And then you'll drop back a little bit. You'll drop back into the curls for a few plays probably a game. So it's a pretty, pretty versatile spot where they where they see us, or see me at least."
Duncum's taken official visits to Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Kansas State and Kentucky. On3 and 247Sports do not have any crystal ball predictions to land at any particular school as of 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Rivals has an apparently outdated prediction to Wyoming as of March 7.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- WATCH: Bruising linemen 1-on-1s, big quarterback throws stand out at Wisconsin Badgers' third summer football camp