Skip to main content

Where Wisconsin ranks in the updated Week 2 Coaches and AP Polls

The Wisconsin Badgers drop a spot in the AP Poll but climb two spots in the Coaches Poll after beating Illinois State last Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Wisconsin Badgers came into the regular season at No. 20 in the preseason Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the way-too-early AP Poll

After beating Illinois State by 38 points on Saturday, the Badgers saw some movement in the updated polls for Week 2, though in opposite directions. 

Illinois State recaps:

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Wisconsin jumped up two spots to No. 18. However, in the AP Poll put together by the Associated Press, the Badgers dropped a spot to No. 19 despite the easy win over an FCS opponent.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams that made an appearance on each weekly top-25 poll. You can see where each Big Ten Conference team sits below:

  • Ohio State - No. 3 in each poll, dropping one spot overall in both. 
  • Michigan - No. 4 in AP Poll (+4), No. 5 in Coaches Poll (+1)
  • Michigan State - No. 14 in AP Poll (+1), No. 11 in Coaches Poll (+3)
  • Wisconsin - No. 19 in AP Poll (-1), No. 18 in Coaches Poll (+2)

In terms of the rest of the Big Ten, Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Purdue each received at least a vote in one of the two major polls.

Here are how the rankings are split out by conference:

  1. SEC (eight teams in AP, seven in Coaches)
  2. ACC (five teams in each)
  3. Big Ten (four teams)
  4. Big 12 (four teams in Coaches, three in AP Poll)
  5. Pac 12 (three teams in Coaches, two in AP)
  6. AAC (one team in AP)
  7. Independent (Notre Dame and BYU)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of first-place votes, Alabama led the way in both polls, though Georgia and Ohio State also earned first-place consideration by multiple voters. 

Cincinnati and Houston each fell out of the updated Coaches Poll, while Cincinnati was the only team to drop out of the AP Top 25. 

Wisconsin will take on Washington State this Saturday on FOX, looking to bolster their resume for the voters. Washington State did not receive any votes after picking up a narrow win over Idaho. 

Entire Associate Press Top 25:

  1. Alabama (1-0)
  2. Georgia (1-0)
  3. Ohio State (1-0)
  4. Michigan (1-0)
  5. Clemson (1-0)
  6. Texas A&M (1-0)
  7. Oklahoma (1-0)
  8. Notre Dame (0-1)
  9. Baylor (1-0)
  10. USC (1-0)
  11. Oklahoma State (1-0)
  12. Florida (1-0)
  13. Utah (0-1)
  14. Michigan State (1-0)
  15. Miami (1-0)
  16. Arkansas (1-0)
  17. Pittsburgh (1-0)
  18. NC State (1-0)
  19. Wisconsin (1-0)
  20. Kentucky (1-0)
  21. BYU (1-0)
  22. Mississippi (1-0)
  23. Wake Forest (1-0)
  24. Tennessee (1-0)
  25. Houston (1-0)

Complete Top 25 Coaches Poll:

  1. Alabama 
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Baylor
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Michigan State
  12. USC
  13. NC State
  14. Pittsburgh
  15. Utah
  16. Miami
  17. Arkansas
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Florida
  20. Kentucky
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Mississippi
  24. Oregon
  25. BYU

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi running through an open hole in the Illinois State defense
Football

Where Wisconsin ranks in the updated Week 2 Coaches and AP Polls

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta meets with reporters after the Illinois State game.
Football

WATCH: Wisconsin ILB Maema Njongmeta talks his first career start

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo celebrates a touchdown run against Illinois State.
Football

Isaac Guerendo adds speed and strength to Wisconsin's return game

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz speaking with head coach Paul Chryst during the lllinois State game.
Football

Wisconsin football: Paul Chryst previews Washington State, Week 2

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin safety John Torchio running back an interception for a touchdown
Football

Wisconsin football: Week 2 depth chart and injury report for WSU

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz speaking with reporters after Illinois State
Football

WATCH: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz talks big day vs. Illinois State

By Matt Belz
A signed Wisconsin football helmet sitting on the sideline
Wisconsin Athletics

Wisconsin football honors 2010-2012 Big Ten Championship teams

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike celebrates a touchdown against Illinois State
Football

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State: Game notes and top plays

By Matt Belz