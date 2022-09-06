Where Wisconsin ranks in the updated Week 2 Coaches and AP Polls

The Wisconsin Badgers came into the regular season at No. 20 in the preseason Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the way-too-early AP Poll.

After beating Illinois State by 38 points on Saturday, the Badgers saw some movement in the updated polls for Week 2, though in opposite directions.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Wisconsin jumped up two spots to No. 18. However, in the AP Poll put together by the Associated Press, the Badgers dropped a spot to No. 19 despite the easy win over an FCS opponent.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams that made an appearance on each weekly top-25 poll. You can see where each Big Ten Conference team sits below:

Ohio State - No. 3 in each poll, dropping one spot overall in both.

Michigan - No. 4 in AP Poll (+4), No. 5 in Coaches Poll (+1)

Michigan State - No. 14 in AP Poll (+1), No. 11 in Coaches Poll (+3)

Wisconsin - No. 19 in AP Poll (-1), No. 18 in Coaches Poll (+2)

In terms of the rest of the Big Ten, Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Purdue each received at least a vote in one of the two major polls.

Here are how the rankings are split out by conference:

SEC (eight teams in AP, seven in Coaches) ACC (five teams in each) Big Ten (four teams) Big 12 (four teams in Coaches, three in AP Poll) Pac 12 (three teams in Coaches, two in AP) AAC (one team in AP) Independent (Notre Dame and BYU)

In terms of first-place votes, Alabama led the way in both polls, though Georgia and Ohio State also earned first-place consideration by multiple voters.

Cincinnati and Houston each fell out of the updated Coaches Poll, while Cincinnati was the only team to drop out of the AP Top 25.

Wisconsin will take on Washington State this Saturday on FOX, looking to bolster their resume for the voters. Washington State did not receive any votes after picking up a narrow win over Idaho.

Entire Associate Press Top 25:

Alabama (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Ohio State (1-0) Michigan (1-0) Clemson (1-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Oklahoma (1-0) Notre Dame (0-1) Baylor (1-0) USC (1-0) Oklahoma State (1-0) Florida (1-0) Utah (0-1) Michigan State (1-0) Miami (1-0) Arkansas (1-0) Pittsburgh (1-0) NC State (1-0) Wisconsin (1-0) Kentucky (1-0) BYU (1-0) Mississippi (1-0) Wake Forest (1-0) Tennessee (1-0) Houston (1-0)

Complete Top 25 Coaches Poll:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Texas A&M Oklahoma Baylor Notre Dame Oklahoma State Michigan State USC NC State Pittsburgh Utah Miami Arkansas Wisconsin Florida Kentucky Wake Forest Texas Mississippi Oregon BYU

