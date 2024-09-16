Report: Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke out for season with knee injury
Wisconsin starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Alabama on Saturday, according to Colten Bartholomew of BadgerExtra.
Van Dyke was hit near the sideline in the first quarter and suffered a significant knee injury, although the exact details are not yet known. After further evaluation, he won't be able to return to the field this season. With Van Dyke out, the Badgers lost by a score of 42-10 to the Crimson Tide at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin will now turn to Braedyn Locke at QB moving forward. He entered the game against Alabama and completed 13 of 26 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Locke, a sophomore from Texas, saw significant action in four games last season and threw for 777 yards with five TDs and only one pick, although he completed just 50 percent of his passes.
Van Dyke came to Wisconsin this year after four up-and-down seasons at Miami, the best of which came as a redshirt freshman in 2021. The fifth-year senior was off to a solid start to his Badgers career before getting hurt. It's unclear if he'll seek a sixth year of eligibility in 2025.
Behind Locke, the Badgers' new backup quarterback will likely be freshman Mabrey Mettauer, a three-star recruit from Texas.
Wisconsin has a bye this week before a tough road game against USC on September 28.