Wisconsin Badgers legacy enters the transfer portal

One season is all Remington Moss wanted to spend in the program where his cousin thrived.

The former Dumfries (VA) St. Michael safety announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

First off, I want to thank God for every opportunity I have had so far. Next, would like to thank Coach Fickell and Coach cooper for giving me the opportunity to play at this level.



With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal with four year of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/ly0Bwrg8K9 — Remington Moss (@whosremy_) December 5, 2025

A key defensive piece to St. Michael’s state championship 2022 season, Moss became a coveted recruit among Northeast colleges at an early age and was offered by former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on a November 2022 unofficial visit. Once Luke Fickell was hired to replace Leonhard, former safety coach Colin Hitchler reoffered Moss in May. Moss committed on the unofficial visit.

“Honestly, going out there and seeing the opportunity (Wisconsin) was giving me with a great education, football, a great history of defense, Coach (Fickell) is a defensive-minded coach who likes to be hands on with the defense, it fit,” Moss said at the time. “It’s a place to make a legacy. Wisconsin has never really been known for DBs. It’s more been so for linemen, d-linemen, and linebacker. I hope to start a tradition of DBs and make it all the way. Stuff like that really made want to go there and start something new.

“Going to Wisconsin, even talking to the younger kids, they can see it too. The opportunity is so big there it’s hard to deny going to Wisconsin.”

Moss is likely to have plenty of suitors. He had close to 30 scholarship offers when he committed, including power-conference offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan State, N.C. State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Moss is the cousin to the late Brent Moss, Wisconsin’s running back from 1991-94 who left school rushing for 3,270 yards and 32 TDs. On his visit, Remington saw his cousin’s name and accolades listed, such as being the 1993 Big Ten Player of the Year and the 1994 Rose Bowl most valuable player. He never saw Brent play, but the respect Remington has for him and the desire to have his name on the wall with his cousin is part of the motivating factor in coming to Wisconsin.

“People still talk about him to this day and tell me about how much of a dog he was,” Remington said of Brent. “I want people to talk about me the same way."

He is the second known scholarship player to enter the portal, joining wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson.

The college football transfer portal officially opens on January 2, 2026, and runs through January 16, 2026, for all FBS and FCS players. This is a new, single 15-day window that has replaced the previous December and April windows.

