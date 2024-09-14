Badgers blown out at home against Alabama, Tyler Van Dyke injured
An early injury to Wisconsin starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke made their upset chances even slimmer against No. 4 ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide flexed their muscles and left Camp Randall Stadium with a 42-10 victory.
The Badgers were always going to have to play a near-perfect game to knock off Alabama and that became a lot harder without their quarterback. A late hit on the first drive of the game sent Van Dyke to the locker room with a leg injury and redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke was thrust into action.
Despite the injury, the Badgers started the game strong with a 53-yard field goal from Nathanial Vakos, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. A pair of fumbles from Wisconsin running backs, Chez Mellusi and Cade Yacamelli made things that much harder and Alabama was able to score a touchdown after both turnovers.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe lived up to the hype and looked like one of the best players in college football. He finished the day 12-17, with 196 passing yards and three touchdowns with 14 carries, 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Van Dyke was not able to return to the game, and he eventually came back to the sidelines with crutches and a brace on his leg. Locke didn't necessarily look overwhelmed, completing 13 of his 26 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. Ultimately, Wisconsin's offense still faced the same issues they've had all season with an overall lack of explosive plays.
Will Pauling scored Wisconsin's lone touchdown in the third quarter on a three-yard pass from Locke, it was his first of the season.
Wisconsin will get a week off before returning to the field for a tricky road matchup against No. 11 ranked USC as they kick off their Big Ten schedule on Sep. 28.