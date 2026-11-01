Rohrer's Reaction: Luke Fickell Comes up Short When it Counts Yet Again

Once is an incident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a pattern. So what's four straight disheartening losses to the Badgers' bitter rival Iowa under head coach Luke Fickell, the last three of which have been utterly soul-crushing, humiliating defeats that raised questions about every facet of Wisconsin's program?

Wisconsin is, at least statistically, a markedly improved team from last year. By all accounts, it's also a much tighter, better-connected team in the locker room. It's already surpassed its win total from last fall with four games to play.

And yet, it simply cannot even field a competitive team against Iowa. Forget beating the Hawkeyes; Wisconsin doesn't even look like it belongs on the same field. Iowa did to Wisconsin what Power Four teams are expected to do to FCS opponents.

Below, I've got handful of prevailing thoughts, takes and reactions from the Badgers abhorrent 30-0 loss to Iowa:

What is it about the Hawkeyes?

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tony Diaz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's no more excuses for Fickell against Iowa. After being forced to deploy backup quarterbacks in each of his last three games against the Hawkeyes, the Badgers looked to be in prime position to knock off Iowa.

His starting quarterback was healthy. Iowa had quarterback problems of its own. Iowa was also missing its star running back. And the Hawkeyes, though always a tough opponent, didn't look like one of the better Iowa teams we've seen in recent years after the upset loss to Minnesota and considering their best win is a last-second comeback victory against middling Michigan.

Wisconsin's secondary was shredded by Hank Brown, who was previously usurped as Iowa's starting quarterback. He competed a stunning 20-of-24 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers, meanwhile, were held to a putrid 52 yards rushing. They turned the ball over three times. They looked utterly unable to slow Iowa down on either side of the ball, which we've of course seen before from Fickell teams. But that doesn't make it any less shocking considering how much better (at least we thought) Wisconsin is this season.

It's just hard to wrap my brain around how Wisconsin continues to lose in mind-numbingly lopsided ways to this Iowa team. It points to institutional, cultural issues within the Badgers' program — which is obviously not what anyone wants to hear.

Wisconsin's offensive problems go past Colton Joseph — but enough is enough

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wasn't ready to write Colton Joseph off after his second straight game in which he threw for under 100 yards as the Badgers knocked off USC. But after his third such outing in a row, I'm ready to change my tune. Wisconsin's passing game has zero rhythm, and while that's not entirely on Joseph, the Badgers aren't getting their money's worth from their prized transfer quarterback.

The offensive line was a disaster against Iowa. The Badgers couldn't run the ball, and they consistently put themselves behind the chains. That forced Joseph to throw into the Iowa secondary on 3rd-and-long after 3rd-and-long, which obviously isn't conducive to a productive passing game.

The play-calling was also unimaginative and at times, catastrophic (see: the jet sweep on 4th-and-goal that was stuffed). But Joseph simply has to be better, and the coaching staff drew a line in the sand, inserting true freshman Ryan Hopkins. Wisconsin now appears to have a serious quarterback controversy on its hands, and I'm legitimately not sure which way I would lean at the moment.

What does Fickell need to do secure his job?

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin is now 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten play). It has four remaining games: Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Minnesota. Looking ahead, the Badgers appear slated to be favorites in three of those at least, and we'll see how the Gophers look come Black Friday.

Wisconsin could still win out and go 9-3, with a chance at a 10-win season with the bowl game. Record-wise, any Badgers fan should take that in a heartbeat, especially because it would mean a win over rival Minnesota. But what if Fickell goes 8-4 in the regular season, winning the next three before losing to the Gophers. What then?

On one hand, Fickell will have at least doubled the win total from last year ahead of the bowl game. It's hard to argue with that kind of progress. On the other hand, losses to Iowa and Minnesota would mean Fickell is 1-7 against those two teams in his tenure as Wisconsin's head coach, which is pretty indefensible as well.

Wisconsin's new athletic director Shawn Eichorst could be faced with a very difficult decision at season's end.