All Badgers

SEC QB trash talks Big Ten competition, three years after getting blown out by Wisconsin Badgers

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia criticized the level of competition in the Big Ten, which is rich considering the last time he played a Big Ten team, the Wisconsin Badgers blew him out.

Lorin Cox

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) is tackled during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) is tackled during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia thinks the competition in the Big Ten isn't on the same caliber as the SEC.

It's a bold take from a quarterback whose last game against a Big Ten team was a 66-7 blowout from the Wisconsin Badgers.

Pavia told the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast that before coming back to the Commodores this year, he had offers from other schools, but he wasn't interested in going to the Big Ten.

"You want to play with the best. You don’t want to play with the Big Ten. You ignore those calls," Pavia said. "The Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon… The SEC, week after week, you’re going to get beat on. The Big Ten, you’re not gonna get beat on with the Purdues, Nebraskas."

He has some experience getting beat on by the Big Ten.

His last game against a Big Ten team was when he was the starting quarterback at New Mexico State.

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) defends New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10)
Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) defends New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In Week 3 of 2022, his Aggies were blown out at Camp Randall Stadium 66-7. Pavia started the game and went 6-of-19 for 52 yards and an interception before getting pulled.

You would think that kind of embarrassment would leave him with a greater respect for Big Ten competition, especially when the conference has produced the last two national champions.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Football