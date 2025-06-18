SEC QB trash talks Big Ten competition, three years after getting blown out by Wisconsin Badgers
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia thinks the competition in the Big Ten isn't on the same caliber as the SEC.
It's a bold take from a quarterback whose last game against a Big Ten team was a 66-7 blowout from the Wisconsin Badgers.
Pavia told the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast that before coming back to the Commodores this year, he had offers from other schools, but he wasn't interested in going to the Big Ten.
"You want to play with the best. You don’t want to play with the Big Ten. You ignore those calls," Pavia said. "The Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon… The SEC, week after week, you’re going to get beat on. The Big Ten, you’re not gonna get beat on with the Purdues, Nebraskas."
He has some experience getting beat on by the Big Ten.
His last game against a Big Ten team was when he was the starting quarterback at New Mexico State.
In Week 3 of 2022, his Aggies were blown out at Camp Randall Stadium 66-7. Pavia started the game and went 6-of-19 for 52 yards and an interception before getting pulled.
You would think that kind of embarrassment would leave him with a greater respect for Big Ten competition, especially when the conference has produced the last two national champions.