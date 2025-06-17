Ohio State running back in NFL modeling his game after former Wisconsin Badger
Even Ohio State running backs are aspiring to be like Wisconsin Badgers.
As Tre'Veyon Henderson makes the transition to the NFL as a second-round pick for the New England Patriots, he's looking at a Wisconsin great as the standard he's trying to reach.
When asked who he's modeling his game after, he name-dropped former Badgers and Patriots running back James White.
"Really, just his great receiving ability. One-on-one matchups, it seems like he was winning every time," Henderson told reporters at mandatory minicamp. "He was such a great player. He made a huge impact to help this team win games I want to continue to watch film and study him and learn and grow as a player.”
White played eight NFL seasons, all in New England as a rotational player in the backfield. That followed a stellar four years at Wisconsin where he rushed for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns.
His ability as a receiver out of the backfield helped him stay involved in the offense, even though he was rarely the true No. 1 RB on his team.
Henderson knows being a well-rounded player goes a long way, and White showed him the path to longevity.