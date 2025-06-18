4 players who are primed for breakout in Wisconsin Badgers' offense this season
In theory, a marriage between Wisconsin's hard-nosed offensive system and Phil Longo's Air Raid made sense: How could you stop an offense that could dominate you physically and stretch you vertically?
Reality fell far short of the expectations that came when Luke Fickell hired Longo in 2023.
The Badgers became confused in their own identity, failing to excel in the run or the pass while struggling to consistently produce points and sustain drives.
Fickell filed for divorce one day after Wisconsin's heartbreaking 16-13 loss to then No. 1 Oregon at Camp Randall and made a move to get the Badgers back to what they were in its heyday.
He brought in former Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes ahead of the 2025 campaign, who runs what Grimes calls a "reliable, violent offense."
With an emphasis on running the football, misdirection and winning in the trenches, the offense is setting up four players with excellent skillsets for a massive 2025 season.
WR Trech Kekahuna, Redshirt Sophomore
Kekahuna was a frequent topic of conversation among Badgers fans late in the 2024 season.
He seemingly announced his arrival during a 52-6 stomping of Purdue, catching six passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. It was one of just two 100-yard performances by a Wisconsin pass-catcher on the year.
The Honolulu, Hawaii, native looked like a possible game changer and spark plug for the slumping Wisconsin offense as it trudged toward a difficult Big Ten schedule. But he slowed down the final seven games, combining for only 15 catches, 163 receiving yards and no touchdowns in that stretch.
His meager output frustrated many as Wisconsin droped five consecutive games to close the season and miss out on a bowl game.
2025 figures to be a different story. Kekahuna is no longer buried behind Will Pauling on the depth chart, and Grimes' creative play-calling and ability to manufacture touches for playmakers may be the perfect mix for a breakout campaign.
Kekahuna dazzled early during spring practices, but he sustained a lower body injury that abruptly ended his camp.
When healthy, Kekahuna is a smooth route runner and shifty ballcarrier who can be a difference maker. It wouldn't surprise me if the rising sophomore leads Wisconsin wide receivers in yards in Year 3 of the Fickell era.
RB Dilin Jones, Redshirt Freshman
A program known for identifying and developing elite running backs, Wisconsin typically knows when it has a great talent. That could be why the Badgers didn't pursue a transfer tailback or add another RB in their 2025 recruiting class despite losing Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker.
It seemed like rising sophomore Darrion Dupree could be that high-end rusher after serving as the Badgers change-of-pace back late in the 2024 campaign. However, Jones changed that perception with his exceptional performance during spring practice.
He quickly overtook Dupree to get more reps with the anticipated first unit and flashed the quickness and decisiveness of a quality Big Ten running back.
Jones rushed 16 times for 88 yards as a true freshman but is primed for a much larger role in 2025 as part of an offense that is looking to pound the rock.
He'll have to stave off Dupree and veteran tailback Cade Yacamelli for touches, but Jones could wind up pushing for 1,000 yards if the dominos fall right.
RT Riley Mahlman, Redshirt Senior
Anybody familiar with Wisconsin football knows how valuable Mahlman has been the last two seasons.
PFF charted him with just six sacks allowed in 952 pass blocking snaps since 2023 while operating as the Badgers' starting right tackle. He graded out as the tenth best tackle in the Big 10 by PFF last season.
He hasn't gotten much recognition for his work. He didn't make an All-Big Ten team in 2024 and wasn't listed among the honorable mentions, either.
Mahlman is entering his final year of eligibility and will have to anchor a Badgers offensive line that lost Joe Huber and Jack Nelson to the NFL. To make matters worse, projected starting left tackle Kevin Heywood suffered a torn ACL in April and won't play in 2025.
At 6-foot-8, Mahlman has the size, physical tools and skill to make the jump to an all-conference or even All-American caliber player, and I think there's a very real chance he does so this season.
TE Tucker Ashcraft, Junior
Tight ends are another position that will benefit from the shift from Longo to Grimes, as Grimes often uses more than one at a time and incorporates them more in the passing game.
Ashcraft's size and athleticism makes him a perfect fit. After Tanner Koziol left Madison, there's a clear path for him to lead the room, even after Wisconsin offset the loss with Lance Mason coming through the transfer portal.
Ashcraft will need to be much better in 2025 than he was in 2024 to earn the TE1 spot. He caught just 12 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown last season, leading a position group that produced a total of 202 receiving yards.
He didn't fair particularly well as a blocker, either. PFF graded him as the eighth worst run-blocking tight end in the Big 10.
But after a solid spring, Ashcraft looks ready to step up in 2025 and be the physical and versatile tight end that Grimes is looking for. Regardless of the improvement, he'll see plenty of snaps as part of a young and thin tight end group.