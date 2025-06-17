All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers RBs Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones flying under the radar ahead of 2025 season

The Wisconsin Badgers' returning running backs aren't coming in with high expectations, but they have all the potential to produce a strong ground game to support Billy Edwards Jr.

Lorin Cox

Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (13) rushes with the football during warmups prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (13) rushes with the football during warmups prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
With the departure of Tawee Walker, the Wisconsin Badgers have less than 700 yards of total rushing production returning from last year's team.

It should be no surprise then than expectations are low for the running backs lining up behind Billy Edwards Jr. this season.

Trent Knopp over at Michigan Wolverines On SI ranked the Top 25 RBs in the Big Ten entering the 2025 slate, and Darrion Dupree barely cracked the Top 20.

19. Darrion Dupree - Wisconsin

"Tawee Walker is gone, and Darrion Dupree is the likely starter to begin the season. The Badgers typically have a reliable running back, and while Dilin Jones could end up being that guy, I think Dupree will hold him off."

Trent Knopp, Michigan Wolverines on SI

Dupree was the most productive of Wisconsin's returning running backs with 317 yards on 79 carries last season, and he was the most consistent pass-catcher out of the backfield.

But Dillin Jones has the potential to break out, given what he was able to do across a small sample size last year.

He only ran the ball 16 times, but PFF charted him with eight missed tackles on those carries. For comparison, Cade Yacamelli also had eight MTs, but it took him twice as many carries (33) to generate them.

Dupree had 12 missed tackles on his 79 runs.

This group has a lot of potential to exceed expectations this season. Their limited production was more about a lack of opportunity than a lack of ability.

