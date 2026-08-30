The Best Player at Every Position on Wisconsin Football's Offense Ahead of 2026

Wisconsin football is practically here. Game week is essentially upon us.

The Badgers open their critical 2026 campaign at Lambeau Field in Green Bay against the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in primetime. As game-day creeps ever closer, Badgers On SI highlights the best player at each position on Wisconsin's offense:

Quarterback — Colton Joseph

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph at the Badgers' fall camp scrimmage. | Christian Borman.

This one isn't particularly hard. Joseph is still fine-tuning his game, but the dual-threat gunslinger has the instincts, athleticisim and escapability to do things simply not many quarterbacks can.

While this is the most talented quarterback room I've seen in Madison under head coach Luke Fickell, it's clear who the cream of the crop is — at least currently.

Running Back — Abu Sama

Wisconsin RB Abu Sama. | Christian Borman.

Just like Joseph, it's not too hard to discern who the best player in new position coach Jayden Everett's room is. The Iowa State transfer is easily the most experienced and productive tailback the Badgers have, and his unique blend of agility and contact balance makes him a entertaining ball-carrier to watch. Wisconsin's coaching staff clearly doesn't need to see much out of Sama, as he was held out of most live work during fall camp.

Wide Receiver — Eugene Hilton Jr

Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton. | Christian Borman.

This is where it gets tougher. I do believe Hilton to be the most talented wideout in the room, hence this selection. But is he the very best currently? That's tougher to say. The other receiver that gives me the most pause about this selection is Oklahoma State transfer Shamar Rigby. At 6-4 with strong hands and good route-running, Rigby is a handful for defensive backs when he gets going.

Still, in terms of an overall skillset, Hilton looked like the best player in the room at the practices I saw, and the eye test reigns supreme.

Tight End — Jacob Harris

Wisconsin TE Jacob Harris. | Christian Borman.

It'll be interesting to see where Harris is with his blocking this season. That's been the key area his coaches have highlighted in which they want to see him take that next step towards becoming a complete tight end. But as a receiver, Harris is easily the best option the Badgers have and he's possesses remarkably soft hands for a 6-6, 265-pound individual.

Offensive Line — Center Ausin Kawecki

Wisconsin center Austin Kawecki. | Christian Borman.

I'd like to say Kevin Heywood, and certainly, you could make the argument that he has the highest potential in the room. But I simply haven't seen him in enough games or practices to anoint him the top lineman in Madison at this point. In terms of what he's put on tape, coupled with his experience and leadership, Kawecki is the best player Wisconsin has up front.

You could also make the argument he's one of the most crucial players on the entire team, as Wisconsin's backup center situation looks a little dire at the moment. There may be some uneven play up front this season due to injuries and some players playing in new positions, but I expect Kawecki to be rock solid.