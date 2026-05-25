Breaking Down Three Flip Targets—Which Recruits Could the Badgers Steal?

Wisconsin football has already flipped a player in their strong 2027 recruiting class, in-state linebacker and former Iowa State commit Keaton Wollan.

With official visit season on the Horizon, and the first batch of prospects set to descend on Madison for the first weekend of the official visit calendar in just a few days, the Badgers have a real shot at flipping three more intriguing prospects — all of whom are of course currently verbally committed elsewhere, but will also see Wisconsin in an official capacity.

As the Badgers look to add to what's been a promising haul in the 2027 cycle, here's a breakdown of three players Wisconsin is working on flipping:

DB Mekhi Williams (Committed to Florida State)

Williams is the headliner recruit headed to Madison this weekend. On a first visit weekend that is mostly comprised of committed prospects, the 6-foot-3 defensive back whom Wisconsin appears to be recruiting as a cornerback will be an extremely high priority.

It won't be his first time in Madison, but it'll likely be his most crucial — the Badgers have the first official visit, but Williams is then slated to see Nebraska, LSU and Florida State following his trip to Wisconsin.

Williams is a top national prospect and the Badgers aren't likely going to be able to nab his commitment when he's on campus, especially given some of the other players in his recruitment. Of Wisconsin's flip targets, Williams might be the least realistic simply given the competition. Still, Robert Steeples and company have positioned the Badgers well, and this weekend is Wisconsin's big shot to roll out the red carpet.

LB Brody Pfannestiel (Committed to Texas Tech)

Luke Fickell and Matt Mitchell. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pfannestiel has been committed to Texas Tech since March 13, but he's since lined up numerous visits and clearly hasn't shut down his recruitment yet — it's more of a modern take on the word "committed."

Wisconsin will get the linebacker on campus from June 4-7, official visit weekend No. 2. However, it'll be Pfannestiel's first official visit of the summer, after which he'll see Texas Tech and Kansas State.

The current Red Raider commit would pair nicely with the other edge the Badgers have locked and loaded in 2027, in-state standout Isaac Miller. Both have great frames at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively, and both fit the archetype Wisconsin has been seeking at the position.

It's hard to say exactly where the Badgers stand here, but outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, who's leading this recruitment, has a strong track record on the recruiting trail and helped Wisconsin land Pfannestiel's first OV. They certainly have a shot.

WR Chuck Alexander (Committed to Louisville)

Once again, the Badgers have the first official visit for the flip target Alexander, at least at the time of writing. The Cardinals commit is also slated to see South Carolina and Louisville following his trip to Madison.

Alexander has been committed to Louisville since late November, but his stock has only risen since. He lists offers from the likes of Indiana, South Carolina and Iowa State, and Michigan is also reportedly looking to get involved with the route artist from Ohio.

Wisconsin hasn't produced an excess of promising wide receiver tape in recent seasons, so new position coach Ari Confessor certainly has his work cut out for him in this recruitment. Still, landing the official was a huge win for the Badgers — can Confessor seal the deal for his first wide receiver commit in Madison?