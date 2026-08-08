Young Wisconsin linebacker duo excited to take the next step

Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa burst onto the scene late last season, providing a major bright spot in a woeful season for Wisconsin. The linebacker duo showcased a little bit of everything, from run stopping to tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles and dropping back into coverage. When the two became starters and played high snap counts, Mike Tressel’s defense took a step forward.

It’s a unique situation for the duo. Expectations are high, with potential all-conference and All-American labels being thrown around, despite neither player having been an every-game starter for an entire season.

This is the kind of attention that can be detrimental to young stars who are still, in a sense, learning the ins and outs of college football. Luckily for Badger fans, the uber-talented duo is attacking this opportunity with all the right things in mind.

For Catalano, a lifelong Badger, the comparison to program legend Chris Borland is an easy one to draw for fans thanks to his jersey number and versatility at middle linebacker. It’s the kind of comparison that can get to the head of a young player, but not Catalano.

“It's a great honor to even be mentioned with guys like Chris Borland,” Catalano said. “I think I do a good job of staying level-headed because from an early age, my parents taught me being humble is a really important thing, and I think the coaches are doing a great job with that as well.”

Catalano played in all 12 games last season, making five starts. He broke out against Washington with 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. He teased his potential all season, but when he took over as a starter, his game-wrecker capabilities were on full display.

On the first day of fall camp, he flashed the growth that will become apparent this season, dropping into coverage and making a leaping interception. It’s no secret he can stop the run and get in the backfield, but forcing turnovers and setting up the offense in plus territory could be the element of his game that helps him make an all-conference leap.

Wisconsin linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) is shown before their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His running mate, Posa, isn’t a Wisconsin native, but he too has taken note of fans comparing him to Badger greats. A particular “who would you rather have?” social media post stood out to him this offseason.

He wasn’t able to recall the exact group of linebackers from the post, but among them was T.J. Edwards, which was mind-blowing to Posa.

“Why am I even being compared to these guys? These guys are in the NFL. They made a huge legacy here,” Posa said. “I played one season, so it doesn't really make sense, but I just feel honored to be compared to those greats.”

He already boasts an impressive batch of accomplishments, including third-team All-Big Ten honors (coaches) and Freshman All-American honors from numerous outlets, but like Catalano, he knows there’s a long way to go.

In the game against Washington, Posa had a signature moment when he got to Demond Williams in the backfield, then forced and recovered a fumble that set Wisconsin up for its only touchdown of the game. It was a special play, but he’s been as adamant as anyone in the program about getting back to winning, so he’ll certainly be looking for an even more memorable moment in 2026.

The duo of sophomore linebackers have shown a lot, even in a limited sample size, and have earned the right to be mentioned as breakout candidates and potential program legends down the road, but that’s a conversation for the future.

"I feel like me and Cooper haven't done enough to compare the great linebackers here," Posa said.

There's no doubt the talent is there for the two to be an all-time duo, but for now, it’s reassuring to hear that both Catalano and Posa appreciate the recognition, but know it means nothing at this point. Helping the program get back to winning ways is priority No. 1 for the duo.