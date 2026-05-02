Two Answers, Two Lingering Questions about Wisconsin's Depth Chart After Spring Camp

Wisconsin's 15 spring practices are in the books, and with the largest mass influx of new players we've seen yet in in the Luke Fickell era, there was no shortage of intrigue.

The end of classes, a few weeks off and summer workouts are all on the horizon ahead of fall camp. Spring practice is a very exploratory phase of the offseason, especially with the myriad of new players the Badgers' coaching staff is still in the process of getting to know.

Thus, while Wisconsin's 15 practices answered a handful of questions, plenty remain unsolved until fall camp. Below, we take a look at two definitive answers and two remaining uncertainties:

Answer: The offensive line looks set in stone

Wisconsin's offensive line in spring practice. | Christian Borman.

With five additions out of the portal and a brand new position coach in Eric Mateos, it was anyone's guess as to how the Badgers' offensive line would look this spring. There was really just one foregone conclusion: Oklahoma State transfer Austin Kawecki starting at center. After spring ball, this is what Wisconsin's first-team offensive line looks like:

LT LG C RG RT PJ Wilkins Colin Cubberly Austin Kawecki Emerson Mandell Kevin Heywood

One of the biggest question marks for this unit was how former top-five offensive tackle recruit Kevin Heywood — who tore his ACL last spring — would look. The answer? Phenomenal. He wasn't slowed at all by his injury and has established himself as a leader, according to Fickell. However, he's now flipped to right tackle after he was on the left side last fall.

Wilkins, an Ole Miss transfer, has more experience at guard but the coaching staff sees an offensive tackle's body and feet. He and Heywood are the undisputed top two players at tackle, with Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons likely checking in at three.

Mandell, who was forced to kick outside to tackle after Week 1 last season, is back at guard, where the staff likes him the most. Cubberly, the team's starting right guard last year, flips to the left side.

Question: Who is at the top of the wide receiver room?

Wisconsin WR Eugene Hilton | Christian Borman

Wisconsin badly needs an alpha, go-to wideout to emerge in this offense. That didn't happen in spring ball.

Jaylon Domingeaux likely had the most ink spilled about him, but even he didn't lock up a starting wide receiver spot. Chris Brooks, the perpetual spring camp darling, was just that once again. Prized retention Eugene Hilton flashed as well. Tyrell Henry appears to be the starting slot. But again, there's no clear consensus about the top of this room — and even beyond that.

Henry starting in the slot looks pretty locked in. Brooks, with his size and ability to block on the perimeter, should also see plenty of reps, especially after new wide receivers coach Ari Confessor called him "The Ultimate Competitor." But are you confident about either of those wideouts developing into a reliable top option? This will be a group to monitor closely in the fall to see if one or two players can clearly take the reins at the top of the room. Otherwise, this could be a committee position, which I don't foresee ending well.

Answer: Badgers planning more three ILB looks

Wisconsin LB Jon Jon Kamara. | Christian Borman

There wasn't any question as to who is at the top of Wisconsin's inside linebacker room: it's arguably the best two players on the defense in true sophomores Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano.

Still, the Badgers brought in a transfer inside backer from Kansas (Jon Jon Kamara), as well as a JUCO pickup (Taylor Schaefer). Aaron Witt also returns for a seventh season, while Tommy Heiberger elected to stay in Madison for his redshirt sophomore campaign.

We didn't know how all of those presumed backups behind Catalano and Posa would shake out, but now we've got a pretty good idea. Wisconsin wants to deploy a third inside backer at times in their STAR position, and the main candidates for that spot are Kamara and Heiberger.

Kamara has drawn plenty of praise this spring. Fickell called him "A guy that’s got a unique skillset to do a lot of different things walking in that door.”

"I think Jon Jon, with his athleticism, gives you a third backer that has that ability to play close to the edge but also put him to the field and make plays in space too," inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland added.

Question: Who is QB2?

Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | Christian Borman.

Prior to the spring, it seemed inevitable: Colton Joseph would be QB1, and Deuce Adams would battle it out with returnee Carter Smith for the backup gig.

The first part of that assertion came true, but Badgers fans and media alike were way off on the second part. Adams is competing for the QB2 gig, sure, but it's not with Smith — it's with true freshman Ryan Hopkins.

Hopkins has come in and shattered every early expectation. The California gunslinger greatly benefited from a senior season at the legendary Mater Dei High School. We knew his legs were something special after he was clocked running a scorching 10.97 in the 100-meter in high school, but his arm, poise and maturity have all looked off way ahead of schedule as well.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a high school senior come in and split reps with the twos," quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton said.