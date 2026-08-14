Three Big Takeaways From the First Half of Wisconsin Football Fall Camp

Wisconsin football wrapped up practice No. 8 on Friday morning, officially moving into the second half of fall camp.

As we careen towards the start of the season, fall camp has answered some questions while others remain murky.

But what have we learned from the first half of summer ball? Badgers On SI takes a look at three big takeaways below:

1. Key Position Battles Remain Tight

Wisconsin CB Jai'mier Scott. | Christian Borman.

Heading into fall camp, there were a few position battles that just about everyone had circled: left tackle, field cornerback and backup quarterback.

Over halfway through preseason camp, and we're not exactly closer to a resolution at any of the three positions.

Left tackle was expected to be a battle between Ole Miss transfer PJ Wilkins and Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons-Johansson. However, starting right tackle Kevin Heywood is nursing a lower body injury and is day-to-day, which thrusted Simmons-Johansson into the starting right tackle spot.

That means at the moment, Wilkins no longer has anyone nipping at his heels at blindside tackle. But does that change when Heywood returns?

"I look at it as an opportunity to develop the depth now," offensive line coach Eric Mateos said.

"This to me gives us an opportunity to do that even earlier and more frequently than we already anticipated. We were gonna rotate guys who were number six, seven or eight, hey now you’re number five."

Meanwhile, competition is extremely tight at cornerback. Both Jai'mier Scott and Eric Fletcher have played heavy snaps with the ones opposite Javan Robinson. Scott looked to have the inside track after spring, but Fletcher has been tremendous this fall and has made this battle tighter than anticipated.

This is a good problem for cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples to have, especially considering Florida State transfer Cai Bates also looks like a legitimate player.

Finally, backup quarterback remains unsettled. Fickell told reporters Louisville transfer Deuce Adams and true freshman Ryan Hopkins would split reps this fall, and that's exactly what's transpired. But while Hopkins gained serious ground in the spring, Adams has looked crisper in fall camp and this battle also remains neck-and-neck.

"It will be decided...I promise you we'll have enough film to know exactly which direction we wanna go," quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton said.

2. Intensity Soars

Wisconsin fall camp. | Christian Borman.

It's almost like the Badgers are set to open the season against a top-five team at Lambeau Field. You can feel the intensity, the sense of urgency, the severity of each and every rep.

That's manifested itself in plenty of ways. Chippiness abounds; at the three practices I attended, I was shocked that multiple fights didn't break out between the offense and the defense.

But it's not just some extra physicality here and there. There's no shortage of trash talk and celebrating. Every play clearly matters; pads are popping after three-yard completions into the flat.

Head coach Luke Fickell is clearly trying to lean into the intensity and particularly, the competition between the offense and the defense. At practice No. 6, after team periods ended with a big collision between tight end Emmett Bork and safety Carson Van Dinter, Fickell let the two go 1-on-1. The bigger Bork drove Van Dinter backwards easily to the delight of the offense.

3. Several concerns emerge

Wisconsin right tackle Kevin Heywood. | Christian Borman.

There's been plenty of standouts and positive developments from fall camp, like the budding chemistry between Colton Joseph and wideout Eugene Hilton Jr. But more than halfway through practice, and there's a couple of big questions that remain unanswered.

Past the aforementioned position battles, there's some injury concerns, most notably Kevin Heywood. His status is unclear as Wisconsin won't provide an update other than "day-to-day." The lineman is present at practice and still being a vocal leader for his position, but any potential timeline for a return remains unknown. Losing Heywood would be a massive blow and one of the most catastrophic injuries Wisconsin could suffer this season.

Backup center has also reared its ugly head as a concern for this football team once again. The Badgers have altered third-year center Ryan Cory's grip in an effort to tighten up his snaps, but there's still some inconsistency in that area. Wisconsin could be in big trouble if something were to happen to starter Austin Kawecki.