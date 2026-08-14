5 Standouts from Day 8 of Wisconsin Football Fall Camp

We’ve officially reached the back half of fall camp, but the intensity isn’t slowing down for Wisconsin.

As has been the case in numerous practices already, things got a little chippy at times. Luke Fickell, however, assured the media that it’s a chippiness he feels good about, as there’s been no problems in the locker room.

Players were in full pads Friday, and with a number of guys being a bit dinged up—although nothing serious to report—as camp continues, there were plenty of opportunities for others to get additional reps today.

Here’s five players who stood out in practice No. 8.

Jaylon Domingeaux

While Eugene Hilton has generated the most buzz in the receiving room throughout camp, guys like Malachi Coleman and Tyrell Henry have also had their moments. Domingeaux has been by no means uninvolved, but Friday’s practice was one where you could look at the FCS product and say he stood out.

Early in the practice, during a 7-on-7 period, Colton Joseph put his trust in Domingeaux and lofted a ball to his back shoulder with Javan Robinson tight in coverage. The catch was the first of a handful of connections between Joseph and Domingeaux throughout the day.

When practice moved outside, Domingeaux instantly had another chunk-yardage gain. This time, he found a weak spot in the coverage, made the catch, and picked up some yards after the catch. Later on, Joseph and Domingeaux connected for a third-and-long conversion, and Domingeaux also made a grab where he had to fully extend to nearly pick up another first down.

Domingeaux may not be Joseph’s first target come Sept. 6, but it’s encouraging to see another receiver show signs of production.

Javan Robinson

It feels like we haven’t mentioned Robinson’s name much to this point, but in reality, that’s likely a good thing. He’ll be the starter along the boundary for Mike Tressel, and he’s held up well throughout camp. He hasn’t forced takeaways the way some other guys in the secondary have, but it also feels like he’s not being targeted all that much, which is a positive for your best corner.

Today, Robinson was tested a few times on the boundary, and held up well. In early 7-on-7 work, he had a pass defended and forced Joseph to look elsewhere throughout the period. In the final drive of the day for the first units, both offensively and defensively, he came through with a big pass breakup, eventually forcing a field goal.

Robinson is by far the most proven player in the cornerbacks room, and he’s proven that throughout camp. Whether or not that results in interceptions, he’s been good in coverage, and it feels like every catch made against him is a difficult one.

Javan Robinson during practice on August 7. | Christian Borman

Nizyi Davis

The redshirt freshman has flashed things throughout camp, but it felt like he put together a pretty complete day on Friday. Right away, in some work against coverage with no pass rush, he made a long grab. He was able to work his way behind Matt Jung and come down with a pass over the top along the sideline.

During 7-on-7 work, he made another nice grab in space on a pass from Deuce Adams. Davis looks more comfortable every day getting into open space and making himself available, whether in the flat or down field. He doesn’t quite possess the same frame as Jacob Harris, but he’s held his own physically as well.

How Jeff Grimes deploys his tight ends is a question that remains somewhat unanswered, as Davis, Harris, Grant Stec and Ryan Schwendeman have all had moments, but Davis is continuing to flash his upside and making a strong case to be on the field.

Sebastian Cheeks

Cheeks is going to be the top guy on the edge for Wisconsin this season, that’s not in question. On Friday, he once again put together another strong day, and while he isn’t actually hitting the quarterback, it’s been clear that he’s getting home with regularity.

Turnovers are a focus for Tressel’s defense this season, and in an early 11-on-11 period, Cheeks may have forced one. It’s hard to tell whether he got all the way home without tackling, but at the very least, he put heavy pressure on Joseph in the pocket, and appeared to have gotten a piece of his arm, as his throw over the top was a bit wobbly. Cheeks is going to get pressure in the backfield, but if he can flip the field with a turnover on occasion, he becomes even more valuable.

Once outside, Cheeks got home for another sack. It’s been apparent that Wisconsin is rotating guys through to see who that other edge presence will be, so even in sometimes more limited snaps than usual, Cheeks is making a major impact.

Harrison Bortolotti

Bortolotti got some run with the twos today, and he made the most of the opportunity. In arguably the smoothest drive of the day for the offense, he and Deuce Adams led the second group right down the field, capped off by a touchdown pass from Adams to Ryan Schwendeman.

Harrison Bortolotti during practice on August 7. | Christian Borman

Throughout the drive, however, Bortolotti ate up yardage on the ground. The drive started with run stuffs from Cooper Catalano, Hammond Russell and Matt Jung, but then the offense turned it up. Bortolotti had a few nice runs, including his play of the day which was a first down where he absorbed a big hit from Eric Fletcher at the end but made sure to let him know the chains were moving.

When Bortolotti sees the field this season, the game will likely already be decided, but the offense rallied around the spark he provided today, and that kind of play, whether it’s during the closing minutes of a blowout, or on special teams, can be impactful from an energy standpoint.