Three Confirmed Official Visits That Will be Crucial for Wisconsin Football

The Madison cold will soon thaw and give way to a beautiful Wisconsin summer. With the warm weather comes the start of official visit season for Badger football, arguably the most crucial period on the high school recruiting calendar.

Wisconsin, as always, will host a handful of big official visit weekends through late May and June. Prospects have been slowly locking in their trips to Madison, and a handful of official visits are already confirmed.

What are some of the most important visits on tap for the Badgers? Below, we take a look at a handful of critical recruiting trips on the horizon.

Raheem Floyd, CB | East St. Louis, Illinois

Visit: May 28-31

Floyd, a consensus four-star prospect, would be a big get for Wisconsin for many reasons. Listed at 6-foot-2, he's got the same length and wingspan prototype the Badgers have made their preference at cornerback under defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. He's a highly sought-after prospect with over two dozen offers including Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Indiana among many others. But Floyd would also fill a big position of need for Wisconsin.

The Badgers didn't sign a blue-chip defensive back prospect in the class of 2026, and don't currently have a defensive back committed in 2027. It doesn't need to be a huge cornerback class for the Badgers, and landing a "Plan A" target like Floyd would allow Wisconsin to be more selective when filling out the rest of its defensive back class.

Cooper Ohnmacht, WR | Great Bend, Kansas

Visit: June 11-14

The Badgers signed three wideouts in the class of 2026, and should be in position to take several more in 2027 with three players currently in the room on their final season of eligibility. The state of Wisconsin has been kind to the Badgers' recruiting efforts in the trenches, but like with Floyd, they'll need to go out of state to land the big fish at several skill positions.

Ohnmacht is considered a Penn State lean, and the in-state schools (Kansas and Kansas State) should put up a good fight as well. But the Badgers locking in the four-star wideout for an official is a big deal and firmly positions them as a player in his recruitment.

This is going to be a tough recruiting battle to win, which is why this visit is so crucial. In terms of positional need, Ohnmacht isn't as dire as other players headed to town. Still, this would be a big get for wide receivers coach Jordan Reid, and if Wisconsin is going to jump out in front in his recruitment, the official visit is the time to do it.

Jayshon Gibson, RB | North Richmond Hills, Texas

Visit: May 28-31

The Badgers just landed four-star in-state standout tailback Kingston Allen, but this figures to be a two-running back class for Wisconsin. There's a few options, including Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes, who will also take an official to Madison. But Gibson is a highly intriguing prospect.

He's racked up 32 offers and has visits lined up with Arizona State, Michigan, Kansas State and Stanford along with the Badgers. In his junior season, he racked up 2,650 total yards and 46 total touchdowns, cementing himself as an elite halfback in Texas.

In the 2026 cycle, Wisconsin signed a running back with a phenomenal nickname, Qwantavious "Fatboy" Wiggins. Could Jayshon "Fats" Gibson be the next running back headed to Madison?