Three Former Blue-Chip Recruits Finally Ready to Break out for Wisconsin Football

As a certain national college football writer likes to say, stars matter.

But in 2026, stars arguably matter even more. Stars not only come with expectations, they come with a price tag.

Four and five-star prospects now cost a hefty six figures often at the bare minimum. The market has exploded even just in the last year, of course — blue-chip prospects from a few cycles ago weren't seeing that kind of money immedaitely upon signing with a program quite yet.

Still, the weight on the shoulders of blue-chip prospects is heavier than ever. Wisconsin didn't sign any consensus four-star recruits in the 2026 cycle, but which hot-shot players from past recruiting classes are finally poised to break out? Badgers On SI takes a look at three below:

1. OT Kevin Heywood

Wisconsin OT Kevin Heywood. | Christian Borman.

Heywood is the obvious one here. A former consensus top-60 recruit nationally, the Pennsylvania native was in position to be the Badgers' starting left tackle last fall before tearing his ACL in spring camp. Now, in his third lap around the track, Heywood has filled out his frame, taken on a leadership role and all but locked down the starting right tackle spot.



Heywood could be Wisconsin's top pro prospect at the moment. His size (6-foot-9, 318 pounds) is exactly what you want in a tackle, and if he can get his technique tightened up, his natural gifts should allow him to dominate in the trenches of the Big Ten.

2. RB Darrion Dupree

Wisconsin running backs Bryan Jackson (left) and Darrion Dupree (right). | Christian Borman.

Dupree was a composite four-star tailback on 247Sports, and while he wasn't a consensus blue-chip prospect, he listed 30 offers coming out of high school including Alabama and a number of other blue bloods. Long story short, the Mt. Carmel High School product was a big deal.



The shifty tailback led Wisconsin in rushing last fall and had arguably the team's best offensive highlight, an 84-yard touchdown scamper against Illinois. His coaching staff says he's taken steps as a pass-blocker this offseason, and he was already a gifted receiving back; you can probably pencil him in for the third-down back role at least, with plenty more opportunities likely on the way. Dupree should be the firm RB2 behind Iowa State transfer Abu Sama, and all signs point to this being the year he puts it all together.

3. OLB Nick Clayton

Wisconsin OLB Nick Clayton. | Christian Borman.

Outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell heaped praise on Clayton this offseason, noting that he could have the best get-off on the team. But strength and conditioning director Brady Collins probably said it best:



“The kid’s a freak. He’s a freak of nature, god has blessed him no doubt genetically. He has traits that you just can’t coach. The pass-rush, the twitch, the instincts…he works his ass off."



At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Clayton is in the midst of filling out his frame, which by all accounts has helped him set edges in the run game. But pass-rush and flying into the backfield to hunt quarterbacks looks like his most intrinsic ability, and Wisconsin needs to replace a lot of sacks and pressures from last fall. Though he may not begin the season as a starter, Clayton looks ready to emerge as a force on the edge as a true sophomore.