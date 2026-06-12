Wisconsin Football is Suddenly a Contender With a Five-Star Prospect

Recruiting is about many things — money, coaches, personalities, family ties and a host of other factors. But it's also about momentum, and the Badgers have it in spades right now.

Wisconsin football is recruiting at an extremely elite clip in the 2027 cycle, currently sitting at 22 commitments with a consensus top-25 class in the country well into official visit season.

The Badgers' recruiting efforts have certainly snowballed in the 2027 cycle, as one commitment has seemingly led to another. But the work Wisconsin has put in on the recruiting trail is paying dividends for future classes as well — specifically, the work Wisconsin has put in recruiting the state of Arizona.

Wisconsin will host 2028 edge Jalanie George for its summer "Bucky's Barbecue" event, a sprawling recruiting weekend in which rising high school juniors descend on Madison, per reports from both 247Sports and On3. George plays at Desert Edge High School in Arizona, where current '27 commits Nathan Jones and Yahzeen Zion both play as well.

The Badgers making inroads with the teammate of a commit isn't surprising, but what is surprising is just how quickly they've entered the dance with a prospect of this caliber. George is a five-star on On3/Rivals, as well as the No. 5 overall player in the country. 247Sports has him as a four-star but still the No. 16 player nationally — he's well on his way to earning that fifth star from 247.

Badgers face stiff competiton

George had previously announced a top six that included Auburn, Ohio State, Washington, Miami, Oklahoma and Florida. He also lists 35 offers and can essentially hand-pick his college destination. However, Wisconsin appears to have piqued his curiosity, and he'll head to Madison to get a feel for the campus and the coaching staff during the best time of year to visit the upper Midwest.

NEWS: Five-Star EDGE Jalanie George is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 250 EDGE is ranked as the No. 2 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/Uq2s6P5ksK pic.twitter.com/VbsZzMboEF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

If the Badgers want to sneak into George's recruitment and even be considered a potential player, they'll need to fight tooth and nail with some elite programs. But simply getting a player of this caliber on campus is enormous. It proves Wisconsin can recruit with some of the biggest programs in the nation, and it also helps strengthen that budding Arizona/Desert Edge pipeline.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge is an absolute wrecking ball on tape. Pop on his Hudl, and you're immediately confronted with clear five-star film. His combination of size and quickness looks virtually unstoppable at the high school level.

Wisconsin football has yet to land a five-star recruit in the Luke Fickell era.