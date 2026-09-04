Three Freshman That Will Play a Role for Wisconsin Against Notre Dame

Wisconsin's class of 2026 hasn't gotten a whole lot of attention this offseason outside of standout quarterback Ryan Hopkins, who immediately pushed for a spot on the Badgers' two-deep upon arriving in Madison.

Otherwise, most of Wisconsin's big contributors figure to be either returning players or incoming transfers. Given that this is absolutely a make-or-break year for the Badgers, that checks out. But a few true freshmen could have roles as early as Week 1. Badgers On SI breaks it down below:

WR Kash Brock

Wisconsin WR Kash Brock. | Christian Borman.

If Wisconsin had elected to release a Week 1 depth chart, there's a great chance Brock would've cracked the two-deep, at least with an "OR" designation, ahead of Week 1. He shined during fall camp, consistently earning reps with the twos and also consistently proving why, making tough catches and big plays throughout the preseason.

“He earned it himself. Unbelievable work ethic. Super smart kid, cares, wants to be great," wide receivers coach Ari Confessor said.

The 6-3, 190-pound wideout flashed excellent hands and some nuanced route-running for a true freshman. His frame and willingness to get physical on the perimeter certainly helped him earn reps this fall, and in a crowded, muddy wide receiver room, there's no reason why he couldn't rotate in for a drive especially if no other Badgers pass-catcher is making an impact.

“He’s a tremendous young man. He’s bright-eyed, he’s intelligent, he’s competitive, he’s vocal. I think he’s got natural leadership capacity, especially once he gets older. Already as a freshman, he’s one of the more vocal guys in the huddle in that second or third group. He’s a willing blocker, he’s got toughness, and he’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna play some role this year," offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said.

TE Jack Sievers

Sievers won't get a shot on offense, as he's probably at the bottom of the pecking order in that room in terms of scholarship players.

But the 6-4, 245-pound Washington native should still see some action against the Irish. Head coach Luke Fickell indicated in his Week 1 presser that Sievers would see snaps on special teams.

There wasn't much separation in the Badgers' tight end room this fall; no clear top player in both facets (receiving and blocking) emerged during camp. Thus, I expect Wisconsin to play at least three tight ends regularly on game-day, while tight ends coach Nate Letton said he wants to have at least four ready on Saturdays.

Still, Sievers made one of the more impressive catches I saw at fall camp, high-pointing a fade route to the end zone and mossing a defensive back for a beautiful catch that elicited lots of hype from the offensive sideline. His potential as a pass-catcher looks legit.

CB Donovan Dunmore

Wisconsin CB Donovan Dunmore. | Christian Borman.

Dunmore was a standout at fall camp. He worked his way up to reps with the second-team defense, and had a couple of tremendous individual days. At practice No. 13, he notched a sack, an interception and a key third-down swat in situational work.

Like Sievers, Dunmore isn't expected to see action on defense. He'll be limited to special teams work barring a catastrophe in the secondary. But he's earned the reps with his approach and his "business-like" mentality.

"He’s wanting to know it. He’s in meetings taking notes, you can’t even really joke with him when you’re on the football field because he’s locked in," defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said. "The desire to compete with anybody from the get is impressive."

With his blazing speed, Dunmore should be able to make an instant impact on kick coverage teams, especially.