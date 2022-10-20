Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 8 vs. Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers are busy preparing for a pivotal Big Ten West battle with Purdue set for 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium.

The game represents an opportunity for the team to potentially get back on track and inch closer towards bowl eligibility.

However, Purdue is looking to keep pace atop the division standings, which means the Boilermakers have plenty to play for as well.

With that in mind, here is a look at three key questions for the Badgers, heading into Saturday's matchup.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Can Wisconsin slow down Purdue's passing attack?

The Wisconsin defense played extremely well last season against Purdue. The Badgers held the Boilermakers to only 219 passing yards and limited Purdue to -13 rushing yards.

However, Wisconsin's defense has not been nearly as effective this season, while the Purdue offense ranks inside the top 20 in passing and averages 34 points per game in 2022.

After a tough game against Michigan State, where the Wisconsin secondary looked shaky, can the cornerbacks and safeties play better versus Purdue?

The Badgers are expected to have starting nickel corner Cedrick Dort back from a head injury, and Alexander Smith could see a larger role this week as well, but Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones is averaging over 100 yards per game. Wisconsin will have their hands full with Jones and Purdue tight end Payne Durham who had a good game against the Badgers last season.

Beyond the secondary playing better, the Wisconsin front seven will need to apply pressure to quarterback Aidan O'Connell as well, something the Badgers have struggled with so far this season. If not, O'Connell is dangerous with time to survey the defense.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throwing the football against Purdue in 2021. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Badgers mix it up on offense?

Wisconsin's offense has shown flashes at time this year, but have also gone long stretches with very little production. Against Northwestern the passing-attack looked great, and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram had the Wildcats struggling to guess what would come next each play.

The Badgers will likely need to be able to pass the ball against Purdue in order to win, as the Boilermakers have one of the top rushing defenses in the Big Ten. However, Purdue has given up a plethora of big plays throughout the air, meaning that Graham Mertz and the wide receivers could have a big game if they play well.

The Badgers have been too predictable and conservative in their losses this season, and Wisconsin has yet to truly dial up a trick play this year. Could this be the week that changes? With the team desperately needing a win to remain on track to potentially make a bowl, it would make a ton of sense to throw everything at Purdue this week, especially with a bye week on the horizon.

Graham Mertz looked at his best off play-action and on crossing routes versus Northwestern, it will be fascinating to see if Bobby Engram will keep Purdue off balance by calling a game that shakes things up a bit, or if the Badgers once again turtle up at times against a good Purdue team. With starting right tackle Riley Mahlman expected back this week, maybe his presence gives Engram some more faith in the pass protection on Saturday.

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike tackled by a Purdue player in 2021. Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Can the Badgers with the turnover battle?

The Badgers ultimately lost last weekend against Michigan State because of a pair of untimely turnovers. Graham Mertz threw an interception from near his own end zone that set up Michigan State with a touchdown drive, and Braelon Allen fumbled the ball during Wisconsin's possession in double-overtime.

The two turnovers set the Spartans up with easy scoring opportunities and drastically shifted momentum.

Going up against a Purdue offense that can be explosive, it will be paramount that the Wisconsin offense takes care of the football and does not provide Purdue with a short field. Jim Leonhard's defense will already have a hard enough task on Saturday, and turnovers can have a dramatic impact on the game.

The Badgers' defense has been good at generating turnovers this season, with at least one interception in every game so far this year, but the offense has not always helped the defense out this year. That can't be the case against Purdue if UW wants to come away with a Homecoming victory.

