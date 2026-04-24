Three recruiting takeaways from the Wisconsin Badgers landing quarterback Jack Sorgi

MADISON, Wis. - Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes landed their guy.

Following a weekend visit to the University of Wisconsin, Lizton (IN) Tri-West Hendricks quarterback Jack Sorgi announced his commitment to the Badgers program on Friday. He's the first top-25 247sports composite quarterback to commit in the Fickell era and the second Sorgi to play the position after his dad Jim Sorgi threw for 4,498 yards and 33 touchdowns from 2000-03.

Rated a four-star prospect by the 247sports composite, Sorgi threw for 2,911 yards (61.2 percent completion), 31 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions last season. Although lauded as a pocket passer, Sorgi has shown off his athleticism and knack for making plays with his legs, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and two touchdowns on 40 carries last season.

You’ve loved Wisconsin football for as long as we can remember… now watching that dream become reality has been so amazing and seeing you continue your dad’s legacy makes it even more special. We are so proud of you, Jack! On Wisconsin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IEgaiq7XcP — Sorgi Family (@SorgiFam) April 24, 2026

Related: What 2027 quarterback Jack Sorgi is bringing to Wisconsin

A long-time commit to Louisville, Sorgi was considered a Wisconsin lean after he de-committed from the Cardinals on March 8 and picked up a Badgers offer from quarterback coach Kenny Guiton a day later, quickly making him the position's top target.

With Sorgi's announcement, we take a look at the three ways his decision impacts Wisconsin recruiting.

Sorgi's decision is a stress reliever before the spring evaluation window

History shows that most coaches want to enter the spring evaluation period and the summer official visit window with their high school quarterback already verbally committed. That's been the approach for several years for the Badgers, including in the brief tenure under Fickell.



2026 commit Ryan Hopkins committed eight months before the early signing period in April, 2025 commit Landyn Locke verbally committed two summers before he had to sign, and 2024 commit Mabrey Mettauer picked the Badgers a full year in advance.



Wisconsin extended over a dozen offers to quarterbacks for the 2027 class during the recruiting process, a mixture of long-shot targets and ones closer to its Midwest recruiting base. The Badgers saw Israel Abrams, the nation's No.2 quarterback out of Illinois, commit to Miami earlier this month, four-star Trae Taylor stay in-state to play for Nebraska last May, and Illinois quarterback Jake Nawrot commit to Kentucky three weeks ago.



Sorgi being committed to Louisville likely prevented him from being Wisconsin's top target from the start, but there's no question that family and program connection with the University was a big reason UW kept a dialogue with him over the past few months.

UW can sell Sorgi to offensive recruits

Wisconsin has three massive recruiting weekends scheduled a little more than a month away, the biggest coming on the weekend of May 29 with upwards of 17 visitors on campus. Over half of those visitors are the nine players currently committed to Wisconsin, including Sorgi, two four-star offensive linemen in Jakari Lipsey and Cameron Wagner, and running back Jayshon Gibson. It would be a shock if Sorgi doesn't spend plenty of time with those three.



Moreover, the Badgers need to add skill position players in the 2027 class and have yet to land a wide receiver. A lot of skill position players like to know who is going to be handing them or throwing them the ball, so it wouldn't be surprising if the UW staff is sending Sorgi's film to wide receiver targets like South Carolina's Chanin Harris (visiting June 5) and South Carolina's Tajeh Watson (visiting June 12).

The Badgers can create some momentum outside the state

High school recruiting has started to become slightly devalued with the explosion of the transfer portal, which has made recruiting experienced college talent over developing freshmen, as long as you have the funds to make an impact.



After consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1991-92, Wisconsin got the funds needed to impact the roster and added over 30 players in the transfer portal.



However, with Fickell's job security being scrutinized throughout the season, Wisconsin struggled to put together a cohesive and highly rated recruiting class, a 13-player class that had a 68th national ranking, which was one of the worst in the internet ranking era.



A year later, thanks largely to a talented in-state class, the Badgers' nine-member 2027 class ranks 16th in the 247sports rankings and 18th in the Rivals rankings. And while Sorgi is the first out-of-state commit in the class, him being a legacy commitment almost makes him be viewed as an in-state prospect.



Wisconsin has many glaring needs it needs to address in this recruiting class that it needs to go out-of-state for, especially a defensive backfield where UW would ideally like to add several players. It's one thing to sell in-state kids on the vision and keep them close to home, but it's another thing to go into another school's home base and sell them on coming to a school that hasn't produced consistently under the current coaching staff.



Building momentum first through the transfer portal and now with the early returns in high school recruiting, highlighted by UW's last two commits in four-star running back Kingston Allen and Sorgi, should start to help remove some doubts.