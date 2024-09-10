Three things about Alabama that should terrify Wisconsin
The Wisconsin football team welcomes fourth-ranked Alabama to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Saturday in one of the biggest home nonconference games in the history of the program.
The Crimson Tide looked vulnerable Saturday against USF, but there are three things that should still terrify the Badgers.
1. Did Jalen Milroe level up?
While Alabama might've only faced Western Kentucky and USF, it looks like Milroe has found another gear. He has completed 65.7% of his passes for 197 passing yards per game and five passing touchdowns, but he's also averaged 40.5 rushing yards per game with another four touchdowns.
With Miller Moss from USC, Drew Allar from Penn State, Dillon Gabriel from Oregon and Dylan Raiola from Nebraska still on the schedule, Milroe will be the first of many talented quarterbacks that Wisconsin will face this season, but you could argue that he's the most dangerous of the bunch.
2. Ryan Williams is only 17 years old
Alabama's leading receiver is only 17 years old. Yes, you read that right.
Williams reclassified and joined the Crimson Tide a year early. Through two games, he has six catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Wisconsin will have to travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., in 2025, so facing Williams with one more year of experience is a whole different story to worry about next season. But he looks like one of the best wide receivers in the country already this season. The Badgers' loaded secondary will be tested by Williams, Kobe Prentice and Germie Bernard.
3. Health of Alabama's offensive line
The Crimson Tide have been one of the most productive offenses in the country, and they have a banged-up offensive line. Star tackle Kadyn Proctor has not played this season, but there's a chance he will make his season debut against the Badgers. Their other tackle, Elijah Pritchett, has also been dealing with some injuries, but he continues to get more healthy as the weeks go on.
Wisconsin's defensive line might be the thinnest position group on the roster, and if Alabama is at full strength on its offensive line, there will be a major talent difference in the trenches. There will be a clear talent discrepancy on the field on Saturday, but they play the games for a reason, and Wisconsin will look to pull off the upset.