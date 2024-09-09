Luke Fickell and Badgers excited to see where they're at against No. 4 Alabama
The Wisconsin football team will welcome fourth-ranked Alabama to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., this Saturday in one of the biggest nonconference home games in program history.
With back-to-back lackluster performances to open the season, a brutal game against one of the premier programs in the country will be an opportunity to see what the 2024 squad is truly made of.
"This is a great opportunity and I think our guys are extremely excited. ... This is the point where we get to really see where we are," head coach Luke Fickell told reporters on Monday.
With a pair of 14-point wins at home over Western Michigan and South Dakota, the Badgers have not looked like a team that will be able to keep up with Alabama. The Crimson Tide had a scare in Week 2 themselves as they were tied with South Florida 10-10 at halftime, but they exploded in the second half and ultimately won 42-16.
The Badgers have looked like a team that will likely qualify for a bowl game again this season, but they've lacked the big-play ability many fans were anticipating with new quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.
The Miami transfer has only one passing touchdown through two weeks. He's completed 60.3% of his passes for 406 yards, and he added one touchdown on the ground, but it looks like a lot of the same stuff Wisconsin fans have seen from the quarterback position.
Inversely, Alabama's star quarterback Jalen Milore has nine total touchdowns through two games. They've showcased an explosive offense under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, something that Wisconsin will be required to slow down if it wants any chance to win.
Wisconsin will have something Alabama doesn't, and that is home-field advantage. The Badgers' backs will be against the wall as more than two-touchdown underdogs for the matchup. Whatever happens Saturday, we will truly get to see where the Wisconsin program is in Year 2 of the Fickell era.