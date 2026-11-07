Three Things Wisconsin Must Show Against Rutgers Before Anyone Can Trust the Badgers

Wisconsin has shown this season that it can beat good football teams. The problem is that the Badgers have also shown they can turn around the following week and look like a completely different team. Last week's loss to Iowa was another example of why it's been difficult to trust this team.

Now, Rutgers comes to Camp Randall with a 2-6 record and several key players dealing with injuries. Wisconsin should win this game, but beating the Scarlet Knights alone isn't going to answer all the questions surrounding Luke Fickell's team.

The Badgers need to show something Saturday that gives fans a reason to believe they can finish the season strong.

1. Wisconsin Needs to Find Some Consistency on Offense

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) looks to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin has struggled to put together complete games offensively this season. There have been stretches where the Badgers have moved the football, but there have also been games where the offense couldn't get much of anything going.

Colton Joseph had a rough afternoon against Iowa and was eventually replaced in the fourth quarter. The Badgers can't afford another performance like that against Rutgers, which is why they've pivoted to Ryan Hopkins at gunslinger. The Scarlet Knights have allowed 32.6 points per game this season, so there should be opportunities for Wisconsin to move the ball and put points on the board.

The Badgers don't need Hopkins to throw for 300 yards or make spectacular plays. They need him to take care of the football, make good decisions and keep the offense moving. If Wisconsin struggles to score against this Rutgers defense, there will be even more questions about where this offense is headed.

2. The Badgers Have to Establish the Running Game

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III (3) is tripped up by USC Trojans safety Prophet Brown (16) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Running the football has always been a big part of Wisconsin's identity, but the Badgers haven't been able to do it consistently this season. That's something they need to change before the schedule gets tougher.

Rutgers is allowing more than 194 rushing yards per game, which makes this a good opportunity for Wisconsin to get its running backs involved. Abu Sama, Darrion Dupree and Bryan Jackson give the Badgers several options, but the coaching staff has to find a way to get more production from the group.

Sama had just six carries against Iowa, and that's difficult to understand considering what he can do with the football. Wisconsin brought him in to help its offense, and games like this are exactly when he should have an opportunity to make an impact.

If the Badgers can't establish the run against one of the Big Ten's struggling defenses, it's hard to believe they'll suddenly figure it out against better competition.

3. Wisconsin Has to Play Four Quarters Without Beating Itself

The Badgers have already shown they can compete with good teams. They've also shown how quickly things can fall apart when they make mistakes and allow opponents to take control of a game.

Wisconsin doesn't need to do anything extraordinary to beat Rutgers. The Badgers need to tackle, avoid turnovers and stop putting themselves in difficult situations with penalties and missed assignments.

Rutgers is dealing with injuries at quarterback and wide receiver, so Wisconsin's defense should have opportunities to control the game. But that won't matter if the Badgers give the Scarlet Knights extra possessions or allow big plays because of missed tackles.

Wisconsin is 5-3 and still has an opportunity to finish the season with some momentum. A win over Rutgers would be a good start, but the way the Badgers play Saturday matters almost as much as the final score.

If Wisconsin wants fans to believe this team is moving in the right direction, it needs to start looking like a team that can be trusted from one week to the next.