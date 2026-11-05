Wisconsin Could Catch Yet Another Huge Injury Break With Rutgers' Star WR Unlikely to Play

Wisconsin hasn't exactly had the best injury luck this season.

Sure, its starting quarterback Colton Joseph has stayed healthy thus far (although he was benched last week amidst a 30-0 blowout loss to Iowa). But the offensive line, in particular, has been ravaged by injuries, and a few key skill players (wideout Jaylon Domingeaux, tailback Abu Sama) have missed some not insignificant time.

The news that Kevin Heywood is likely out for the Week 10 clash with Rutgers (and potentially much longer) is the latest piece of injury adversity the Badgers have to deal with and circumnavigate in an effort to field a solid offensive front.

Still, Wisconsin's opponents have also been dealt some tough blows injury-wise, often immediately before they face the Badgers.

Lets backtrack to the start of Big Ten play, when Penn State lost its best offensive weapon, wideout Koby Howard, ahead of its loss to Wisconsin. The next week, Michigan State also lost its best offensive player, tailback Cam Edwards, right before it played Wisconsin.

The very next game, UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava was lost for the year right before the Bruins played the Badgers (although you could make the case that actually hurt the Badgers, who fell to UCLA out in Pasadena).

The Badgers then got to face USC without star tight end Mark Bowman, and before the Iowa game, the Hawkeyes lost starting running back Kamari Moulton for the season (although that clearly didn't impact the outcome at all).

Regardless of your take on just how impactful these injuries were, it's a significant trend that has continued into Week 10 for Wisconsin, as Rutgers star wideout KJ Duff is listed as doubtful and unlikely to suit up in Madison.

No KJ Duff is a big deal

KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duff is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the entire country. The 6-6, 225-pound wideout from Long Island, New York is a contested-catch and jump-ball artist. He's too big for just about every defensive back, and he moves extremely fluidly for his size.

Duff has made some catches that defy physics:

Wideout KJ Duff being doubtful is obviously great news for the #Badgers.



But I’m a little bummed we probably won’t get to see him play Saturday.



The 6-6 New York native (shoutout) is so fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/eDoXyOe8d6 — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) November 5, 2026

Through seven games this year, he's notched 45 catches for 774 yards and nine scores (17.2 yards per reception). His numbers and highlights obviously reveal why he's so dangerous, but given Rutgers' situation on offense, it needs the star wideout more than ever.

The Scarlet Knights will be without starter Dylan Lonergan this week and potentially longer. That means backup AJ Surace is next in line, and he hasn't exactly inspired a ton of confidence with his play.

Last week against Michigan, Surace went a meager 3-of-12 passing (although that did net him 123 yards and a score). Still, the week prior he was 7-of-18 passing against Northwestern, and on the season, which includes one start and some mop-up duty, he's completed just 51.8% of his throws.

Translation? Surace could really used a big-bodied, jump-ball receiver to simply throw it up to and rely on his skill and athleticism to make the play. He likely won't have that in Madison with Duff trending towards missing the Week 10 clash.