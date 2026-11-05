Three Burning Questions for Wisconsin's Must-Win Clash with Rutgers

After an all-too-familiar result against Iowa — a hideous blowout loss — Wisconsin's schedule takes a very favorable turn the next three weeks.

The Badgers' next three opponents (Rutgers, Maryland and Purdue) are a combined 7-17 (3-12 in Big Ten play). Rutgers looks like a very winnable game even for this Jekyll-and-Hyde Wisconsin team that upsets a ranked foe one week and faceplants in a critical game against a huge rival the next.

Thus, this is a crucial get-right game for the Badgers. Below, I've got three burning questions as Wisconsin preps foe the Scarlet Knights:

Who plays quarterback for the Badgers?

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At his weekly presser, head coach Luke Fickell seemingly tried to allude to the fact that Wisconsin was sticking with Colton Joseph at gunslinger, although he never actually denounced the notion that there could be a quarterback competition this week.

Still, given that Fickell's comments seem to point to the Badgers sticking with Joseph, an opinion shared by Rutgers' head coach Greg Schiano, it appears more than likely Wisconsin sticks with their starter this weekend.

Still, there also appears to be an at least outside chance that the Badgers turn to Hopkins; we can't rule it out entirely after he replaced Joseph in the fourth quarter in Kinnick Stadium.

Even if Wisconsin does trot Joseph out there again, it's fair to assume his leash is shorter after his struggles against the Hawkeyes. Just a few weeks ago, the notion of benching Joseph seemed far-fetched. Against Iowa, it became a necessity. If Joseph struggles, especially against a poor Rutgers defense, Wisconsin could be inclined to turn to Hopkins once again.

Will Wisconsin use its prized transfer portal running back?

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more curious developments for the Badgers' offense this season is Abu Sama's lack of involvement. The Iowa State transfer was one of Wisconsin's biggest offseason additions, and he's been criminally under-utilized. Sama has dealt with injuries this fall, but by all accounts, he's been healthy for weeks. Nonetheless, he had just six carries against Iowa. Considering the style of game it takes to beat the Hawkeyes, that's a remarkably low number.

Sama has proven to be one of Wisconsin's best offensive weapons when he gets going. The tailback is handful to tackle in the open field and he has the ability to break big plays. Why hasn't he been more involved?

The Badgers also like Darrion Dupree and Bryan Jackson in the backfield, and for good reason; both are capable backs, dangerous in their own right. But they're simply not getting their return on investment from Sama.

Sama's last play in the game came early in the third quarter, and yet Fickell said that wasn't due to injury:

"No, it was not (an injury) He's been a guy that's been dinged up, so in some of those situations, we've kinda tried to keep him out of an excess of things. To be honest with you, I don't know that I really recognized that that was the last time he carried the ball or the last time he played...We gotta be smart, this is still a long year."

That makes very little sense. You can't imply that he's fully healthy and also double down on the need to play with an abundance of caution. It's also not a great look that, as Fickell said, he didn't even "recognize" Sama's lack of involvement.

Will Rutgers have its star receiver?

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's plenty of overarching, bigger-picture questions about Wisconsin's program after what unfolded in Iowa City last week. But as it pertains to this matchup, the availability of KJ Duff is a huge x-factor.

The 6-6, 225-pound wideout from Long Island, New York is the definition of a problem. He's bigger and stronger than just about every defensive back. His hands are absolutely unbelievable as well, and he has 45 catches for 774 yards and nine touchdowns this fall.

Schiano declined to provide an update on Duff's health at his weekly presser, instead pointing reporters in the direction of the Big Ten injury report, the first of which drops Wednesday night. That could certainly be a competitive advantage-based answer, but you'd also think that if there was any positive news on the star receiver's status, the head coach of a 2-6 football team would look to get that across.