Too close for comfort, but Badgers top South Dakota to stay unbeaten
For the second straight week, the Badgers football team found itself in the win column. But for the second straight week, it was also a little too close for comfort against an inferior opponent.
Chez Mellusi ran in for his second touchdown of the day from 1 yard out on fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter to give the Badgers some breathing room in an eventual 27-13 victory over FCS-level South Dakota Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
The Badgers (2-0) led 17-3 at the halftime break, but the Coyotes (1-1) scored on their opening drive of the second half, going 75 yards in just four plays thanks to a 35-yard touchdown run from Keyondray Jones-Logan, making it a one-touchdown game with plenty of time left to play.
South Dakota got within 17-13 after Will Leyland hit a 32-yard field goal later in the third quarter, but the Badgers went on a seven-play, 49-yard drive on the next possession that Nathanial Vakos capped with a 50-yard boot to push it back to a one-touchdown lead.
Both offenses stalled after that until Mellusi capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive with the score.
The Badgers got off to a fast start, opening the game with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown run from Mellusi. Mellusi had 16 carries for 60 yards and the two scores. Cade Yacamelli had eight carries for 73 yards, and Darrion Dupree ran six times for 24 yards.
The Badgers played without Tawee Walker, who was listed as questionable for the game.
Charles Pierre Jr. was the engine of the Coyotes offense, carrying the ball 12 times for 83 yards.
The Badgers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter when Tyler Van Dyke found a wide-open C.J. Johnson down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown pass, the first of Johnson's career.
Van Dyke completed 17-of-27 passes for 214 yards and the touchdown.
The Coyotes didn’t get on the board until the second quarter when Leyland kicked in a 25-yard field goal, but the Badgers went down the field just before half the following drive, and Vakos kicked in a 24-yard field goal to give Wisconsin a 17-3 advantage entering the halftime break.
The Badgers face easily the toughest test of their young season and will be heavy underdogs next week when they host fourth-ranked Alabama on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff.