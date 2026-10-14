UCLA's Bob Chesney on the Wisconsin Player Who's 'Absolutely a Problem'

If Wisconsin is going to march into the Rose Bowl and upset the No. 12-ranked UCLA Bruins on Saturday evening, its going to have to continue to play lights-out defense.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney knows that's certainly a possibility given the defensive personnel in the Cardinal and White.

Speaking to reporters at a Tuesday press conference, Chesney was asked about the Badgers' defense, in particular what he's seen from Mike Tressel's unit that makes them so stout this fall; Wisconsin boasts the No. 15 total defense in the country, 4th-best in the Big Ten.

“They’re a lot like us. Structurally, they’re a lot like us. This defensive end is absolutely a problem. He’s very disruptive and can absolutely destroy the run game, and he hunts, like literally hunts, the quarterback. He’s an interesting player to watch," he said.

Chesney didn't mention him by name, but it's no secret who he's referring to. Chesney is talking about pass-rusher Sebastian Cheeks, who's technically an outside linebacker though the coach described him as a defensive end.

You don't have to dig deep into Wisconsin's defensive film to take notice of Cheeks. He's second in the country in pressures with 27, though the San Jose State edge Jeremiah Tuiileila who's ahead of him with 29 has played six games to Cheeks' five. He's parlayed that into 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass-breakups already. "Problem" is spot on.

Chesney heaps more praise on Badgers' defense

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering how disruptive he's been, slowing down Cheeks is probably priority No. 1 for the Bruins and any opposing offense Wisconsin faces. If you can't block him and/or stop him from applying constant pressure to your quarterback, not much else is going to matter.

That's not to say Chesney is sleeping on the rest of the Badgers' defense.

"The two guys on the inside are like our guards. 330s (pounds), that type of weight can anchor down," he said. Their linebackers are probably two of the better that we’ve seen to this point in time."

I'll stop Chesney right there; Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano are unquestionably the two best inside backers the Bruins have seen thus far. As for the interior defensive line, Wisconsin's size at that spot has been a great asset this season and last. Once again, Chesney is spot on.

UCLA's defense is nothing to scoff at either. It checks in at No. 32 nationally with 308 yards per game allowed, and the Bruins' run defense has been particularly impressive, surrendering just 87.6 yards per game on the ground, good for 14th in the country.

Still, this Badgers defense has been truly elite this fall, and that must remain the case if Wisconsin is going to pull off the upset.