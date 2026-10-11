Wisconsin's Suddenly Huge Clash With Undefeated UCLA Slated for Primetime

The Badgers' clash with UCLA in Week 7 just got a whole lot more intriguing.

Wisconsin was idle in a wild week of college football in Week 6, enjoying the team's only bye week. But its next opponent, UCLA, was part of the carnage inflicted on top-25 teams as the Bruins went into Eugene and toppled the No. 13-ranked Ducks, 17-15.

UCLA now sits at 5-0, and will likely find itself ranked inside the top-15 of the AP Poll when that drops Sunday afternoon. This game is now a whole lot more meaningful, and it's been scheduled within the Week 7 slate accordingly.

Wisconsin's clash with UCLA at the Rose Bowl will be in NBC's Saturday Night Primetime slot at 7:30 E.T (6:30 C.T).

Just announced on NBC: Big Ten Saturday Night is heading to the Rose Bowl next week.



#21 UCLA. Wisconsin. Bob Chesney engineering one of college football’s best stories with the Bruins while the Badgers are much improved at 4-1. Next Saturday at 7:30 ET. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) October 11, 2026

Wisconsin begins arguably its most crucial stretch of the season next week. The Badgers' game with UCLA now looks a whole lot more like a litmus test considering the Bruins look to be the real deal this year. New head coach Bob Chesney has completely turned around the program in Westwood in his first season at the helm.

After heading out west to face the upstart Bruins, Wisconsin will return home to host a USC team that's gotten back on track after a loss to Oregon with two straight wins, and the Trojans just toppled Penn State in the whiteout game in Week 6.

After facing the Big Ten's two Los Angeles-based programs, Wisconsin hits the road again to face Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Halloween, an opponent and environment that both promise to be unforgiving.

Quick take on UCLA

UCLA running back Wayne Knight. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The knock on the Bruins, heading into Week 6 at least, was that they hadn't faced a legitimate opponent yet. UCLA was undefeated, but its wins were against Maryland, Purdue, California and San Diego State, none of which are considered particularly good teams.

Now, however, after Chesney and his rag-tag band of James Madison transfers and portal pickups waltzed into Eugene, Oregon and took down the Ducks, we have no choice but to take UCLA seriously.

In my opinion, the Bruins' quarterback Nico Iamaleava leaves a lot to be desired. He was responsible for three turnovers against Oregon; two interceptions and a fumble where the ball simply fell out of his hand as he wound up to throw.

But UCLA wins with a stifling defense that held an explosive Oregon offense — albiet one missing its starting quarterback Dante Moore — to 15 points, coupled with a ground game that clearly travels, as top rusher Wayne Knight had another tremendous day with 22 carries for 103 yards and a 35-yard touchdown scamper.

This is going to be a tough game for Wisconsin, but the Badgers can absolutely match up with the Bruins. Saturday night in Pasadena should be electric.