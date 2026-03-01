Upcoming Badgers Football Walk-On Wins Wisconsin State High School Wrestling Championship
Luke Fickell was a three-time state champion in high school wrestling.
He's going to love one of his incoming walk-on players who just did the same thing in Wisconsin.
This weekend was the WIAA state wrestling tournament, and McCoy Smith from Waunakee won the 215-pound state title.
He beat Niko Kleinschmidt from D.C. Everest for his first-career state title and the first for Waunakee High School since 1987.
In the fall, Smith was a standout defensive lineman and running back for the Warriors who is undersized but hard to stop.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, he finished the year with 110 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 44 tackles for loss. As a ball-carrier, he rushed 27 times for 186 yards and nine touchdowns.
He accepted a preferred walk-on offer for the Badgers to play fullback and tight end.
Smith has very little chance of seeing the field as a true freshman walk-on, but if he continues to develop as he sits for a year or two, he could be the type of all-around athlete that finds his way onto special teams and eventually the offense.
He's the type of in-state underdog story that Wisconsin fans can quickly grow to love.
Fickell will love his wrestling prowess, too, giving Smith as good of a shot as any walk-on on the roster to someday make a real impact on the team.
