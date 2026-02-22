Badgers Pushing Strong For Top Offensive Line Recruits in Wisconsin for 2027 Class

The Wisconsin Badgers brought in only one offensive line recruit in the 2026 class. Luke Fickell is pushing for more in 2027, starting with the top blockers from in-state.

The Badgers already have one in-state junior committed on the offensive line in Ethan McIntosh from Verona, but three others from Wisconsin are getting a lot of love from UW.

Fickell brought in Cole Reiter from Germantown and brothers Hunter and Reece Mallinger from Sussex Hamilton for junior day visits last month, and now the recruiting staff has them back on the calendar for returns to Madison.

Both Mallingers announced this weekend that they will be taking their official summer visits for the last weekend in May.

Reiter hasn't announced an official visit yet for Wisconsin, but he told 247 Sports that he will be returning for another unofficial visit during Spring practice in March. He has been on campus for visits more than a dozen times during his recruiting process.

He is the highest-rated recruit of the three, as a consensus four-star prospect who ranks as a Top 200 player and Top 20 offensive tackle in the country by both Rivals and 247 Sports.

Reiter is the No. 2 recruit in the state for the 2027 class behind tight end Korz Lokken, who committed to the Badgers in January.

Wisconsin offered a scholarship to Reece Mallinger during his junior day visit last month after offering his brother last summer.

Hunter is the higher-rated of the two Sussex prospects, rated as a four-star by Rivals.

All three offensive recruits have scholarship offers and strong interest from other Big Ten teams that will challenge the Badgers to keep them within the state.

Kansas and head coach Lance Leipold, a Wisconsin native, have been actively pursuing all three.

Fickell will have a chance to secure committments from all three this summer and continue his push to land the top prospects from Wisconsin.