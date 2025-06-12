Waunakee standout 'over the moon' after receiving preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin Badgers
McCoy Smith's played on the defensive side of the ball for Waunakee, but a request from Nate Letton took him a little by surprise.
But Smith rolled with it, and now he has an opportunity to play for the University of Wisconsin football team.
Smith is a 2026 recruit who's played defensive line and linebacker for the Warriors, one of the state's powerhouse prep programs. He racked up 80 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season, according to WisSports.net.
But according to the recruit, Letton – who coaches the Wisconsin tight ends – said he'd like to see Smith participate in a Badgers camp as a fullback.
"If the Badgers are saying, telling me to go anywhere, I don't care where, I'm playing," Smith said. "I'll go as hard as I can. I don't really care where I go.
"I was like, 'Sweet, let's do it.'"
Smith worked at Wisconsin's camp Tuesday, and came away with a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers after the session.
"I was ecstatic, because I live 20 minutes down the road," Smith said. "So it's like, I have always grown up a Badger fan, always watching on Saturdays and that kind of thing.
"So to hear those words, I was over the moon. I was really happy."
Smith measured in at 5-foot-8½ and 214 pounds at the camp, according his June 10 tweet. Players performed normal combine-like skills tests, and he recorded an impressive 4.56 40-yard dash and 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump.
He worked with Letton and the tight ends thereafter during some individual position work, but was pulled aside by one of the Badgers' staff for fullback drills.
"I was going in a three-point stance, fullback stance," Smith said. "And then just going in different alignments, and going through steps and stuff, things like that where I'm offset one way, offset another way.
"I think he was seeing how I moved. I think he was just evaluating how I was doing on it."
The end of camp brought 1-on-1s with offensive skill position players against defenders, which saw Smith also run routes to show his speed and pass-catching ability.
Smith participated in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) Combine earlier this year, and he plans to travel to UW-River Falls for the Minnesconsin Mega Showcase on June 18. Wisconsin's walk-on opportunity was his first official offer, though he said he's received interest from South Dakota State and Division II schools.
As for a timeline to make a decision about his collegiate future, Smith's taking this "day by day."
"So far, Wisconsin's No. 1," Smith said. "Pretty straightforward in my mind, but I don't really know.
"I'm just gonna hopefully have a good high school season, hopefully lead the team to get a ring this year, hopefully win state this year. That's kind of what I'm focused on now."
