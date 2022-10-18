With additional scholarships becoming available for the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2023 class, the staff extended a new offer in the 2023 recruiting class on Monday.

The Badgers became one of the latest in a growing list of Power 5 programs in pursuit of wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald of Nolensville, Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver target took to Twitter to announce the offer, tagging both wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and recruiting staff member Alvah Hansbro in his post.

A fluid athlete with great measurables, Fitzgerald has added double-digit scholarship offers in the month of October alone. The Badgers join Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others, in the race for his services.

Rated as a consensus three-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, Fitzgerald is the No. 779 player overall for his grade, the No. 104 wide receiver, and in the top 25 of all players in the state of Tennessee, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

A multi-sport athlete, Fitzgerald brings tremendous athleticism and speed to the wide receiver for a player his size. As a junior, he had over 750 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, and through the first six games of his senior season, he had 35 receptions for 624 yards and eight touchdowns, according to Joseph Spears of the Tennessean.

The decision to offer Fitzgerald comes within 24 hours of a pair of backup wide receivers entering the transfer portal for Wisconsin, as Markus Allen and Stephan Bracey each left the program recently.

The Badgers currently have two wide receivers committed in the 2023 recruiting class, with Collin Dixon of Ohio and Trech Kekahuna out of Las Vegas. The two committed athletes have been part of Wisconsin's class since the summer and are each putting together huge senior campaigns.

Wisconsin hopes to add Fitzgerald to its current collection of commits, but the first step will be getting the Tennessee standout on campus for a visit. Fitzgerald recently took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech, and he will reportedly take an official visit to Minnesota in November, according to the 247 Sports profile.

You can check out some highlights of Fitzgerald in action below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.