WATCH: Vinny Anthony II goes 95-yards untouched on Badgers kick return touchdown at Alabama
The Wisconsin Badgers were desperate for a big play to start the second half against Alabama.
Their most dynamic play-maker delivered in the biggest way.
Right after the Crimson Tide punched Wisconsin in the mouth with a 75-yard screen pass touchdown, Vinny Anthony II responded with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown where he was untouched.
It was the first-career special teams touchdown for the Badgers' speedster, who came close a few times before but never broke free until now.
Entering Week 3, he had only had one kickoff return opportunity against Middle Tennessee State, a 25-yard return.
His first breakaway score came when Wisconsin needed it most, struggling to move the ball against Alabama and in major need of a spark with the scoreboard deficit growing.
One kickoff return touchdown isn't enough to spark a miracle comeback, but it sends a message to every opponent on the Badgers schedule that they have to be careful kicking it to Anthony.
He's a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and plays like this will get him plenty of attention from the NFL in next year's draft.
