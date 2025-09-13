All Badgers

WATCH: Vinny Anthony II goes 95-yards untouched on Badgers kick return touchdown at Alabama

The Wisconsin Badgers' dynamic receiver provided a much-needed spark with an impressive kickoff return touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Wisconsin Badgers were desperate for a big play to start the second half against Alabama.

Their most dynamic play-maker delivered in the biggest way.

Right after the Crimson Tide punched Wisconsin in the mouth with a 75-yard screen pass touchdown, Vinny Anthony II responded with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown where he was untouched.

It was the first-career special teams touchdown for the Badgers' speedster, who came close a few times before but never broke free until now.

Entering Week 3, he had only had one kickoff return opportunity against Middle Tennessee State, a 25-yard return.

His first breakaway score came when Wisconsin needed it most, struggling to move the ball against Alabama and in major need of a spark with the scoreboard deficit growing.

One kickoff return touchdown isn't enough to spark a miracle comeback, but it sends a message to every opponent on the Badgers schedule that they have to be careful kicking it to Anthony.

He's a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and plays like this will get him plenty of attention from the NFL in next year's draft.

