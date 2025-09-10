Wisconsin Badgers will face Alabama with top weapon returning from injury for Week 3
The Wisconsin Badgers' matchup against Alabama will be even more difficult with the Crimson Tide getting good injury news ahead of Week 3.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Wednesday that he expects top wide receiver Ryan Williams to return on Saturday against Wisconsin.
Williams suffered a concussion in the Crimson Tide's season-opening loss against Florida State and did not play last week.
He was Alabama's leading receiver last season. In last year's matchup with the Badgers, he led the Crimson Tide with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
He'll be a tough matchup for No. 1 cornerback Ricardo Hallman, who allowed one catch for 47 yards against Williams when they faced last year, according to PFF.
Alabama could try to get him matched up against redshirt freshman cornerback Omillio Agard on the other side and test the young Badgers starter.
Wisconsin isn't likely to have veteran cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean back this week as he awaits a court ruling on his eligibility.
DeBoer also said that the Crimson Tide's top running back Jam Miller will be a game-time decision as he recovers from a collarbone injury.
Wisconsin and Luke Fickell are hoping for some positive injury updates of their own this week. Starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. remains in doubt, but the team desperately needs injured center Jake Renfro back to solidify the interior of the offensive line.