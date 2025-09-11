Former Alabama QB and ESPN analyst predicts 'dogfight' between Wisconsin Badgers and Crimson Tide in Week 3
The Wisconsin Badgers are three-touchdown underdogs to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3, but some analysts are predicting a closer battle than the Vegas sportsbooks.
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is now a college football analyst for ESPN. In his game prediction on his show "Always College Football," he thinks this game will be a tough one from the start for his alma mater.
"I like Alabama, but I would not be surprised if it’s a bit of a dog fight there in the first half before Alabama starts to get a little more comfortable as the game goes along," McElroy said. "I like Wisconsin. I think they’re a proud program, I think they’ll play hard. I just think Alabama has a little too much juice and a little bit more talent at important spots in this matchup.”
In his analysis, McElroy pointed to the Badgers impressive defense through the first two games of the season potentially making it tough on Alabama.
That's particularly true for the running game, where the Crimson Tide could be without No. 1 running back Jam Miller, who is a game-time decision with a collarbone injury.
"They'll face a Wisconsin defense that has been really good against the run so far," McElroy said. "Wisconsin's allowing just 33.5 rushing yards per game right now and just 1.3 yards per carry, albeit lesser competition, but they haven't dropped off at all. They've been tremendous."
He pointed to the Badgers injuries at center and quarterback as potential game-changers.
Kerry Kodanko struggled in relief of Jake Renfro in the middle of the offensive line, and Alabama has looked much improved up front to start 2025.
Wisconsin has plenty of confidence in backup QB Danny O'Neil, but the Crimson Tide will be a whole new challenge for him.
Ultimately, McElroy predicted an Alabama victory, but it should be a much closer game than when the two teams faced last season.