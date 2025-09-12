Wisconsin Badgers prepared for 'arrogant' Alabama offense that thinks they're better than you
The Wisconsin Badgers are embracing their underdog role against Alabama this week.
The way they see the Crimson Tide play on tape helps fuel that fire.
Redshirt senior cornerback Ricardo Hallman said he sees Alabama playing with an "arrogant offense."
The Wisconsin defense wants to take advantage and catch the Crimson Tide underestimating what the Badgers can do.
He described it as a "we are better than you mentality" that hasn't matched what Alabama has produced in the last calendar year.
The Crimson Tide lost Week 1 against Florida State after losing multiple times last season to teams they were heavily favored against.
Wisconsin is hoping to be the next team to surprise Alabama and pull off the unthinkable in Week 3.
That would start with the Badgers defense knocking that "arrogant offense" down a few pegs and making them earn every yard.
Then they'll need Danny O'Neil and the Wisconsin offense to earn some arrogance and show that they're actually the better group.
It's easier said than done, but with low expectations from the national media, the Badgers don't have much to lose.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Former Alabama QB and ESPN analyst predicts 'dogfight' between Wisconsin Badgers and Crimson Tide in Week 3