Wisconsin football: Week 5 depth chart, injury report vs. Illinois

The past three weeks have not gone according to plan for the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2 overall, 0-1 B1G), losing two of their past three games. With Big Ten play in full swing, the Badgers will hope to get back on track this weekend against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1 overall, 0-1 B1G).

Ahead of the Week 5 contest with Illinois, the Wisconsin Badgers released a preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what they mean for the UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Illinois:

Cornerback Alexander Smith (RS SR) - right hamstring injury

Safety Hunter Wohler (SO) - left leg injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt SR) - right knee injury

Out for the season:

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

Senior cornerback Alexander Smith continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury and he is officially listed as out for this week early on. Kicker Vito Calvaruso is also an early scratch for the Illinois game, meaning that Nate Van Zelst will remain the primary field goal kicker.

Though it is not a surprise, Clay Cundiff is also not going to be available. He will likely be out for multiple weeks with a left leg fracture he sustained against OSU. Cundiff was one of the Badgers most important pass catchers, so his absence will be felt.

Along the offensive line, starting tackles Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman are each not on the preliminary injury report. Nelson missed the Ohio State game with an illness, while Mahlman has not suited up since the opener against Illinois State. It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can get one (or both) back this weekend.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Myles Burkett (FR) OR Deacon Hill (RS FR)

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Chez Mellusi (SR) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Markus Allen (RS FR) & Keontez Lewis (SO)

Tight end

Hayden Rucci (RS JR) Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

With Clay Cundiff out for the foreseeable future with a substantial leg injury, Hayden Rucci moves up to the No. 1 role in the tight end room. Senior Jack Eschenbach who has seen meaningful reps over the past three seasons will be the No. 2 tight end now as well.

Wisconsin starting tight end Clay Cundiff being carted off the field with a leg injury against Ohio State. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

After missing the Ohio State game with an illness, Jack Nelson is on the early depth chart for this week and is not on the injury report. That is potentially good news for him and the left side of the Wisconsin offensive line.

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr SR) Joe Brunner (FR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Right guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Tanor Bortolini earned the starting nod against Ohio State on Saturday and it appears as though the job is now his after he missed the first two games with a knee injury. Bortolini is a young and talented option for the Badgers at right guard.

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Logan Brown (RS JR)

Riley Mahlman is once again not on the weekly status report, but he has not played the past three contests. We will see if he is available against Illinois, but if he isn't, there is a good chance that both Logan Brown and Trey Wedig will have opportunities at right tackle.

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)

Wisconsin has been without starting safety Hunter Wohler since the home-opener against Illinois State. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Preston Zachman (RS SO)

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

With Vito Calvaruso on the injury list for a third consecutive game, expect Nate Van Zelst to continue the place-kicking duties for the Badgers.

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.