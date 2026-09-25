What I Know, Think and Feel About Wisconsin Football Ahead of Big Ten Play

The start of conference play is always a pivotal moment in any team's season.

Flashy out-of-conference matchups get plenty of attention and preseason hype, but it's the conference games that define a program's season.

How you perform against your conference peers and rivals is always more important than how you performed in some one-off out-of-conference matchup against a team you won't play again for another decade plus.

For the second time in Luke Fickell's tenure at Wisconsin, the Badgers kick off conference play against a daunting foe on the road, with a Saturday evening tilt at No. 13 Penn State on tap for Week 4.

The last time Fickell took his team on the road to open Big Ten play, the Badgers took on No. 13 USC at the LA Coliseum — and blew a 21-10 halftime lead to eventually lose 38-21.

Last fall, the start of conference play was also quite meaningful. After getting manhandled on the road by Alabama, Wisconsin returned home to Camp Randall Stadium to play what was widely considered its most winnable Big Ten game. The Badgers proceeded to get blown off the field by a Maryland team that wouldn't win another game all year.

With non-conference play wrapped up and a perilous trek through the Big Ten on tap next, this is what I know, think and feel about Wisconsin football.

I Know...

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Malachi Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That Wisconsin's offense is significantly improved this fall.

Of course, that's not saying much; last season, the Badgers' passing game was the worst in the country outside of Northern Illinois and three triple-option offenses.

Still, the 2026 Badgers' offense gives defenses so much more to worry about. Quarterback Colton Joseph has immediately raised the ceiling, and he's easily the single biggest upgrade on the roster. While there's some definite additional improvements at key positions (center Austin Kawecki, for example), Joseph has single-handedly raised the bar for what this offense can be.

Even though he's only ran for 82 yards and one touchdown through three games, the constant threat of his legs force defenses to be disciplined and account for more possibilities on each play. He's had his accuracy issues at times, but he's also made some gorgeous throws and his arm can stretch defenses vertically.

The Badgers' skill positions are also improved. At running back, Abu Sama adds an element of explosiveness that's been missing in this backfield, while Darrion Dupree has taken big strides as a junior. Throw in Bryan Jackson and Nate Palmer, and the depth is significantly improved as well.

On the outside catching passes, players like wideout Malachi Coleman and tight end Jacob Harris are physical specimens the likes of which Wisconsin simply hasn't had at its disposal. It hasn't been the prettiest each and every drive, but this Badgers offense is far more dangerous than it's been in years.

I think...

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That more defensive splash plays will come with time.

Through two weeks, Wisconsin's defense didn't force a turnover. That's nothing to bat an eye at against Notre Dame, but after that remained the case against FCS Western Illinois, the sense of urgency to create turnovers was significantly heightened.

Wisconsin also didn't notch a sack against the Leathernecks; it was fair to wonder where the big, splashy plays were from a defense that looked much improved this offseason.

Two interceptions and a strip-sack that led to a scoop-and-score against Eastern Michigan have helped ease some of those concerns. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's unit historically hasn't created much havoc in Madison; last fall, the Badgers' were tied for dead last in the country with just six turnovers forced.

However, I think that the big plays on defense will keep come, as they did last week against the Eagles. The Badgers once again boast a strong run defense; they currently rank No. 15 in the country, allowing 86.5 rushing yards per game. They have the capacity to force teams into third-and-longs and therefore, put the ball in the air and potentially in harm's way.

Outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks already has two forced fumbles this season, and he's generating pressure on 25% of his pass-rushing snaps. If Wisconsin can improve its pass-rush just a little, getting contributions from other edge defenders, that will also help the Badgers' defense get their hands on the ball.

I feel...

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That Wisconsin needs to get Joseph's legs going.

The Badgers have struggled to run the ball this season. They rank 116th nationally with 92 yards per game. That's not going to cut it in the Big Ten.

One of the best ways to open up a running game? Get your extremely athletic mobile quarterback involved. Joseph is averaging about eight carries per game, and not all of those are designed runs. I feel like the Badgers need to tap into Joseph's legs to a much greater degree. Not only can the quarterback make big plays on the ground and keep the offense ahead of schedule with his mobility, but the threat of Joseph keeping the ball puts more defenders in conflict and thus helps open up the ground game for Wisconsin's running backs.