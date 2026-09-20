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PFF Grades and Notes From Wisconsin Football's Week 3 Win Over Eastern Michigan

Breaking down a handful of Pro Football Focus grades, numbers and notes from the Badgers' Week 3 victory.
Seamus Rohrer|
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Emmett Bork.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Emmett Bork. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers handled their business in Week 3, finally dominating an inferior out-of-conference opponent for the better part of four quarters.

A 54-10 win over Eastern Michigan has Wisconsin looking a little better positioned as it prepares to open Big Ten play next week against Penn State.

After breaking down the offensive and defensive snap counts, Badgers On SI examines a handful of Pro Football Focus grades and notes from Wisconsin's Week 3 win:

OFFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best offensive grade: WR Tyrell Henry (92.9)

Worst offensive grade: TE Grant Stec (50.5)

Other notable grades:

- RB Nate Palmer had a rough go of it in pass protection in PFF’s eyes, grading out with a 28.9 in that category. That was still better than TE Niyzi Davis, who notched a 9.7 pass-blocking grade despite playing just two snaps.
- In his return to action, OG Emerson Mandell notched a grade of 80 or higher in pass-blocking, run-blocking and offense overall.
- Four of Wisconsin’s starting offensive linemen had pass-blocking grades over 70; Joseph was kept squeaky clean.

Miscellaneous offensive notes:

- QB Colton Joseph had his best game at Wisconsin to date, but he did finish with three turnover-worthy plays and was credited with just one “big-time throw.”
- Joseph completed seven passes of 10-plus yards and three passes of 20-plus yards
- Unsurprisingly on his record-setting day, WR Tyrell Henry led the team in targets with 17. No other receiver notched more than four.
- Henry and WR Chris Brooks Jr. each forced four missed tackles.
- RB Darrion Dupree forced six missed tackles; his combination of elusiveness and contact balance was on full display.
- Wisconsin didn’t allow a sack, but it did allow eight total pressures on 34 drop-backs. PJ Wilkins was the main culprit with four.

DEFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best defensive grade: S Matt Jung (90.6)

Worst defensive grade: LB Aaron Witt (40.1)

Other notable grades:

- OLB Sebastian Cheeks was the second highest-graded player on defense, but his tackling grade of 30.0 was among the worst as PFF credited him with two missed tackles.
- There were a handful of poor tackling grades across the defense: CB Javan Robinson, S Carson Van Dinter and LB Aaron Witt also all graded under a 30 in the tackling department.
- Matt Jung, who notched an interception, logged a tremendous coverage grade of 90.5.

Miscellaneous defensive notes:

- Sebastian Cheeks once again led the team in pressures with four. He’s up to 14 pressures through three games.
- The Badgers totaled 10 pressures on 34 drop-backs, or a pressure rate of just 29%.
- Wisconsin was credited with a whopping 15 missed tackles. Cheeks and Witt had two each, while a host of other defenders were credited with one.
- CB Bryce West lead the defense in “stops,” or plays that constitute a failure for the offense, with four.

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Seamus Rohrer
SEAMUS ROHRER

Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.

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