Wisconsin has reached its first goal of the season, becoming bowl eligible with two games left to determine where the Badgers will play their postseason games.

At 6-4 on the season, the Badgers have already locked up their first bowl appearance since the 2023 season. But where they will travel for that game is still up for debate, with several bowl projections penciling in the Badgers for a trip to New York to play in the Pinstripe Bowl, with others sending them to Tampa, and even some having them travel to Nashville.

Wisconsin's Bowl Destination Is Still Up in the Air

Wisconsin won its game against Rutgers 31-10 to become bowl eligible, but lost the following game to Maryland 24-21.

This leaves the Badgers with a 6-4 record on the season with games against Purdue and Minnesota left on the schedule. Wisconsin would like to win those two games to finish the regular season at 8-4 and be on a high note heading into bowl season.

According to several bowl projection lists, the Badgers will play in the Pinstripe Bowl against either Pittsburgh or Virginia. In the Music City Bowl, Wisconsin is projected to play against LSU. The ReliaQuest Bowl is also a possibility for the Badgers, as they are projected to play against Ole Miss.

The latest bowl projections are split on where the Badgers will travel for their bowl game. Brett McMurphy of On3.com has the Badgers playing in the Pinstripe Bowl against Pittsburgh. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Badgers playing in the Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia. Athlon Sports has the Badgers playing in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse.

No consensus has emerged among the various bowl projections for the Badgers.

Why a Matchup With Ole Miss Makes Sense

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Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A ReliaQuest Bowl appearance for Wisconsin is appealing because it would give the Badgers a chance to face an SEC opponent in the postseason.

This isn’t the only prediction that has the Badgers playing the Rebels. College Football News also projects the Badgers to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa to face Ole Miss.

While Wisconsin has never played Ole Miss before, the ReliaQuest Bowl is a familiar setting for the Badgers. They have played in the bowl six times prior.

While the Pinstripe Bowl is the most frequently projected destination for the Badgers, the ReliaQuest Bowl is also a very real possibility for Wisconsin. If the Badgers can finish the season with wins against Purdue and Minnesota, that could strengthen their chances of landing a more attractive bowl destination.

Wisconsin Bowl Prediction: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Wisconsin is still a couple of games away from finishing up the regular season, so the final two games will have an impact on where the Badgers end up in bowl season.

While the Pinstripe Bowl is currently the most popular destination for the Badgers, the ReliaQuest Bowl is still a very viable option for Wisconsin to play in. As stated above, both ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and College Football News project the Badgers to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 31.

My prediction for the Badgers' bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 31. This would be the first-ever meeting between these two programs, as well as the chance for the Badgers to play an SEC team at the end of the season.