Grading Each Phase of Wisconsin Football's Disastrous Loss to Maryland

There’s not much to say about the way Wisconsin fell to Maryland on Saturday. Against an inferior opponent, in a lifeless environment, the Badgers squandered an opportunity to win their seventh game of the season.

Here’s how I graded each phase of the game.

Offense: D

To some extent, I do understand the cautious approach rolling with a true freshman quarterback and trying to keep the ball out of harm’s way. I felt like Jeff Grimes was far too extreme with that mindset, however. If you’re going to play Hopkins because of his upside throwing the ball, there has to be throws down the field.

It was a combination of Grimes being conservative and Hopkins looking rattled, but everything we saw a week ago disappeared. On the ground, things weren’t much better. Wisconsin mustered just 102 yards rushing on 31 attempts, averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

Most importantly, the offense coughed up three turnovers at inopportune times. First, it was Hopkins and Ryan Schwendeman botching a handoff on fourth-and-short. Darrion Dupree, who played well otherwise, fumbled a possession away and of course, the late fumble from Hopkins as a rusher came untouched from the blindside that set up the game-winning kick.

Not only did the offense struggle to move the ball all day, it set up the Maryland offense with costly turnovers at every juncture. Sure 21 points is enough to win a game, but this was a poor effort collectively on offense.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) passes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense: B-

In the defense’s defense, just one of the Terrapins’ four scoring drives started in Maryland territory. Even without Sebastian Cheeks, against a bottom of the barrel Big Ten offense, without its starting quarterback, there were plenty of reasons to question the performance from Mike Tressel’s group.

Playing without Cheeks, and losing the group’s emotional leader Matt Jung to a brutal injury, some lapses are to be expected. Neither of those things excuse allowing a backup quarterback to complete 19 passes in a row. Granted, Cardell Williams wasn’t doing a ton of damage over the top, but it was obvious the lack of pressure allowed him to settle into the game more than a backup should.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano combined for 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack, so there was things to like defensively, but when you lose the game, it’s much harder to reflect on those efforts fondly.

To be sitting here after a game where it felt like the defense didn’t play all that great, yet it was pretty solid considering the circumstances, does say a lot. This is still a unit I trust to give Wisconsin a chance to win its last two games, but I can’t say the same about the offense.

Special Teams: B

On two attempts at field goals, the special teams had clean operations, as Gavin Lahm hit from both 36 and 42 yards. My only major gripe in the kicking game was Sean West’s 21-yard punt late in the first half which gave Maryland an opportunity for a lead-taking scorer before the break.

Luckily, the Terrapins fumbled at the goal line, but regardless, it was a poor punt from West that nearly hurt the Badgers in a big way.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (6) is brought down by Maryland Terrapins linebacker Zahir Mathis (9) and linebacker Nahsir Taylor (40) in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dupree logged 56 yards on two returns, providing a nice boost in that category, but it wasn’t enough to jumpstart an offense that struggled mightily.

Overall, outside of the one bad boot from West, the special teams did their part to win a football game today.

Overall: F

Typically, I grade the performance overall as an average of the other three grades. Today, I’m treating this grade as its own separate entity. Maryland had not won consecutive Big Ten games since 2023. It did so today. In the past two seasons, the Terrapins have beat Wisconsin twice. They have one other conference win in that span.

Putting it gently, Maryland hasn’t been a good football team this season. SECU Stadium is not some hostile environment, and on top of it all, the interim-led Terrapins were without their starting quarterback. Still, the Badgers lost the game.

This isn’t just a back-breaking loss. It’s a loss that could — and probably should — cost people their jobs.