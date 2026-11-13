Wisconsin Football Arrives Safely in Maryland as FAA Grounds All Flights Nationally

Wisconsin football has landed safely in Maryland ahead of its clash with the Terps on Saturday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the country Friday evening, according to UW Stats and Info.

With flights grounded nationally, @BadgerFootball has safely landed in Maryland ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Terrapins.



The Badgers took off from Dane County Airport at 1:58 p.m. CT and landed at 4:43 p.m. ET at BWI, as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/OTAXwhCZU9 — UW Stats & Info (@UWStatsInfo) November 13, 2026

Wisconsin's flight reportedly went as scheduled, as the Badgers landed at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday evening ahead of their 11:00 A.M. CT tilt with Maryland on Saturday.

According to the FAA, flights were grounded nationally due to communications issues at regional air traffic control centers. Wisconsin's flight departed several hours before all flights were grounded nationally.

With the nationwide shutdown still in effect as of Friday evening at the time of writing, the Badgers appear to have just made it to the DMV on time. Wisconsin's Week 11 tilt with Maryland should proceed as scheduled. The same can't be said for every college football game across the country, however.

Other college football games could be impacted

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Teams in flight limbo:

Big 12: Baylor, Kansas State, Utah and Arizona State

SEC: Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas

ACC: All visiting teams have reached their destinations.

Big Ten: Minnesota, Purdue and Washington

ALSO confirmed in limbo -- Oregon State, Wyoming and North Texas. https://t.co/90SdwxZvmW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 13, 2026

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, teams from all four Power Four conferences are in "flight limbo." It's unclear if those flights have yet to take off, or are in the air and have yet to land. Thamel did follow that reporting up with an update that all of the Big Ten's officiating crews are already on site, so at the very least, the conference's referee crews won't be impacted by the FAA flight ban.

With very little clarity around the nationwide situation, there's no telling when the FAA will allow flights to resume as scheduled. In other words, the Badgers have made it to their destination for Week 11; it's unclear if they'll be able to fly back.

Several teams are now re-considering their means of travel this weekend. Purdue, for example, is slated to face Iowa on the road on NBC in primetime Saturday night. The Boilermakers will now take a nighttime bus to Iowa City.

Purdue will bus to Iowa, per an ESPN source. They expect to arrive around 11 p.m. https://t.co/5CMfZc6Rxj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 13, 2026

While a handful of big-time, Power Four games look to be in serious jeopardy, Wisconsin appears to have avoided a logistical nightmare. The Badgers are still set to face Maryland on Saturday.