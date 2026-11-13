Wisconsin Football Arrives Safely in Maryland as FAA Grounds All Flights Nationally
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Wisconsin football has landed safely in Maryland ahead of its clash with the Terps on Saturday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the country Friday evening, according to UW Stats and Info.
Wisconsin's flight reportedly went as scheduled, as the Badgers landed at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday evening ahead of their 11:00 A.M. CT tilt with Maryland on Saturday.
According to the FAA, flights were grounded nationally due to communications issues at regional air traffic control centers. Wisconsin's flight departed several hours before all flights were grounded nationally.
With the nationwide shutdown still in effect as of Friday evening at the time of writing, the Badgers appear to have just made it to the DMV on time. Wisconsin's Week 11 tilt with Maryland should proceed as scheduled. The same can't be said for every college football game across the country, however.
Other college football games could be impacted
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, teams from all four Power Four conferences are in "flight limbo." It's unclear if those flights have yet to take off, or are in the air and have yet to land. Thamel did follow that reporting up with an update that all of the Big Ten's officiating crews are already on site, so at the very least, the conference's referee crews won't be impacted by the FAA flight ban.
With very little clarity around the nationwide situation, there's no telling when the FAA will allow flights to resume as scheduled. In other words, the Badgers have made it to their destination for Week 11; it's unclear if they'll be able to fly back.
Several teams are now re-considering their means of travel this weekend. Purdue, for example, is slated to face Iowa on the road on NBC in primetime Saturday night. The Boilermakers will now take a nighttime bus to Iowa City.
While a handful of big-time, Power Four games look to be in serious jeopardy, Wisconsin appears to have avoided a logistical nightmare. The Badgers are still set to face Maryland on Saturday.
Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.Follow seamus_rohrer