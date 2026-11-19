Other than the constant shuffling on the offensive line, much of which was caused at least initially by injuries suffered before the season began, Wisconsin football has had a relatively clean bill of health for much of the year, especially considering head coach Luke Fickell's past injury luck in Madison.

With two games to play in the regular season, however, that luck may be running out.

When Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3 B1G) travels to face Purdue (3-7, 2-5 B1G) on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, it could be without several key starters in a game that's critically important for Fickell and company to bounce back and win after the late collapse in College Park last weekend.

We already knew that starting safety Matt Jung was lost for the season, joining the likes of offensive tackle Kevin Heywood and cornerback Cai Bates. But the Badgers' initial injury report poses more questions than answers ahead of a game against Purdue in which, again, Wisconsin could really use a bounce-back victory on the road.

Status of key starters in question vs. Boilermakers

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen has a pass broken up by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's initial injury report lists starting cornerback and the Badgers' best cover man in the secondary, Javan Robinson, as doubtful for Saturday afternoon. That means barring a significant development, Wisconsin will be without its top cornerback and another veteran leader in the secondary.

That's especially relevant this week, as Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne is second in the Big Ten with 2,418 passing yards. The Boilermakers also have some dangerous wide receivers, although their leading pass-catcher Asaad Waseem is primarily a slot receiver; he figures to be the responsibility of nickel Bryce West.

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Starting quarterback Ryan Hopkins, who Fickell sounded encouraged about on Monday, is listed as questionable. Right now, it looks like a toss-up if he'll be able to play despite Fickell saying earlier in the week that "Hopefully he'll be fine...luckily it's not his throwing side."

If Hopkins can't go, Colton Joseph would be re-instated as the starter. Against a defense as poor as Purdue, you would hope that the Badgers can move the ball and put up points with either gunslinger. Of course, that hasn't always been the case this fall.

Wisconsin's starting right tackle Emerson Mandell is also listed as questionable. He wasn't noticeably banged up last week against the Terps, so Fickell wasn't asked about his status on Monday. However, he's now a question mark as well, and with Barrett Nelson also unavailable for the past three weeks, Wisconsin could be forced to start a tackle tandem of PJ Wilkins and Lucas Simmons-Johansson. That's certainly less than ideal, although the latter did just play a career-high 26 snaps against Maryland.

The Badgers' pass protection was rough against the Terps, and while Purdue's defensive front isn't quite as loaded, the Badgers could roll into West Lafayette with only one starter in his original spot (left guard Colin Cubberly). The offensive front has been an absolute mess this fall.

Good news on the injury front

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Robinson almost certainly being out and the uncertainty around Hopkins and Mandell is disheartening, the Badgers did receive some good news on the injury front.

Their other starting cornerback Jai'mier Scott, who didn't play last week in College Park, is listed as probable, as is star pass-rusher Sebastian Cheeks. Getting those two back would do wonders to mitigate the damage this defense has already suffered.

Regardless of how the week shakes out, Wisconsin is going to have to take down Purdue somewhat short-handed.