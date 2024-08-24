What will be different at Camp Randall Stadium this fall?
The Badgers football team will officially kick off its season on Friday when it's slated to host Western Michigan, and with the season opener will come some changes at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Badgers announced the changes this week, including several that should enhance the fan experience. First, Camp Randall will have a new LED videoboard. The new videoboard replaces the previous that was over 10 years old and is expected to provide better visuals in different conditions.
Additionally, new ribbon board pannels were installed on both the east and west sides of the stadium.
Second, and perhaps most exciting, Camp Randall will have alcohol sales this fall. Beer, wine and other prepackaged products, like seltzers, will be sold at most concession stands, according to Wisconsin Athletics. It's the first time Camp Randall will have alcohol sales, becoming the 15th of the 18 Big Ten stadiums to do so. Hockey and basketball began alcohol sales last fall.
All tickets for Badgers games this fall will also be fully digital. On its website, Wisconsin Athletics encourages fans to download the Badgers App, which will provide fans access to transfer and save their tickets. It will also have rosters, schedules and stats, so you can keep tabs on the Badgers.
Lastly, another new feature of Camp Randall this fall won't affect fans, but it will certainly be noticed by players: The stadium will have new heated turf. That was a step the Badgers decided to take with the possibility of College Football Playoff games taking place at the stadium this winter. It only changes the appearance of the field slightly, with it being lowered 10 inches for a more level surface.