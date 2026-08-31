What Wisconsin Football Needs to Prove Against Notre Dame in Week 1

Happy game week.

College football returned last weekend with a glorious Week 0 slate, and the Badgers are in full prep mode for Notre Dame at this point as Week 1 is right around the corner.

As Sunday night at Lambeau field inches closer, Badgers On SI breaks down what Wisconsin needs to prove against the No. 4 Fighting Irish.

A functional offensive line

Wisconsin OL coach Eric Mateos. | Christian Borman.

There were games last season in which the Badgers' offensive line was, for all intents and purposes, broken. It's going to be a challenge going up against a stacked Notre Dame front seven while potentially down multiple starters up front, but Wisconsin needs to look at least capable on the offensive line.

Again, a lot of this may hinge on the availability of right guard Emerson Mandell and right tackle Kevin Heywood. If Wisconsin has to play two backups against this Irish front, it could be ugly at times. But Wisconsin would love nothing more than to be able to impose its will on teams with a powerful, mauling front and a strong running game. It also needs to protect its dynamic mobile quarterback Colton Joseph from taking too much contact. This offensive line needs to look like how past Eric Mateos-coached offensive lines have looked, or at least well on the way.

A dash of big-play ability

It's going to be hard to rip off big runs and complete big passes against a defense as stacked as the Fighting Irish are, but another thing Wisconsin's offense needs to display is an ability to connect on some explosive plays. The Badgers' offense was absolutely stagnant last fall, and a big reason why was a major inability to pick up yards in chunks.

Whether it's Colton Joseph gobbling up rushing yards, connecting on a big pass downfield or one of the Badgers' backs ripping off an explosive run, Wisconsin is going to need to make big plays not only to have a shot at winning this game, but also to have a shot at deploying a respectable offense this season in general.

Capable pass-rushers

Wisconsin's Nick Clayton. | Christian Borman

Pass-rush is one of the biggest question marks on this team. Can Sebastian Cheeks, and the others behind him, take steps as edge rushers and make Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr uncomfortable? Wisconsin doesn't stand much of a chance otherwise.

Notre Dame's offensive line is arguably the best in the nation, and the Irish boast 64 combined career starts up front. It's not going to be easy to disrupt Carr; Wisconsin may have to get creative in regards to how and from where it sends its blitzes. Drawing up exotic pressure isn't one of defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's top traits, but it'll be interesting to see if he can get stud inside linebackers Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa involved in the pass-rush.

Heart, fight, passion

At this point, it's well-documented that Wisconsin didn't have the tightest locker room in 2025, and that led to a certain level of apathy, especially when the Badgers got down early. Wisconsin didn't have all that much fight in a handful of games, particularly in the beginning of the season. Even if the Badgers get out-classed by Notre Dame, which is entirely possible, they need to play like they care.