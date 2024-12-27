Which Big Ten school is gaining the most from all the Wisconsin football transfers?
Illinois is reaching into the transfer portal in hopes of building itself into a football contender in 2025. And they are doing so by securing the services of now three former Wisconsin players.
James Thompson has become the third former Badger defensive player to transfer to Illinois, joining back up with ex-Wisconsin player Aaron Henry, who is now the defensive coordinator there.
Leon Lowery, an outside linebacker, and Curt Neal, a defensive lineman, have previously committed to the Fighting Illini. Thompson is also a defensive lineman.
Henry played for the Badgers from 2007-11 before a year spent in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. From there, he entered into the world of coaching, making stops with Arkansas, Rutgers, NC State and Vanderbilt.
In 2021, he became the defensive backs coach at Illinois, taking over as coordinator in 2023. Henry was an all-Big Ten selection twice with Wisconsin as a safety under Bret Bielema while also earning three academic all-league selections.
Lowery played the most snaps of the three this past year, recording 29 total tackles with a sack. Thompson made 11 starts and played in 13 games in 2023, leading all lineman with 29 tackles while Neal also played in all 13 with one start, making 13 tackles.